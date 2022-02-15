Sections

covid-19 british columbia

BC Is Lifting Some COVID-19 Restrictions Tomorrow & Here’s Everything You Need To Know

"We expect people and organizations to go at their own pace."

Western Canada Editor
B.C. is easing its COVID-19 restrictions as the province shifts to a "sustainable, long-term" focus during the pandemic.

Starting on Wednesday, February 16 at 11.59 p.m., the province is making five major changes to its current rules — but its vaccine passport remains in place.

They include:

  • Indoor personal gathering limits can return to normal.
  • Indoor and outdoor organized gatherings, like weddings, can return to full capacity. Dancing is also allowed as long as people wear masks and have proof of vaccination using the BC Vaccine Card.
  • Indoor seated events, such as movie theatres, can operate at full capacity (masks are required and proof of vaccination).
  • Fitness centres, adult sports competitions, dance events and swimming pools can operate at full capacity. There are no restrictions to sports tournaments but people participating should continue to wear masks and show the BC Vaccine Card.
  • Full capacity at restaurants, bars and nightclubs and no table limits. Mingling and dancing is also allowed.

The province said that a number of COVID-19 restrictions remain in place, though.

Restrictions that will be reviewed on March 15, and again on April 12, are the BC Vaccine Card, masks in indoor settings, businesses having a COVID-19 safety plan, long-term care visitation restrictions, K-12 and child care restrictions, faith community restrictions, an industrial camp order, and restrictions on overnight camps for children.

On Monday, the province reported 2,701 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 new deaths over a three-day period including the previous weekend. Across the province, there are 803 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 119 in intensive care.

In terms of vaccination rates, more than 90% of British Columbians aged 12 and up have received their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. More than half (52.7%) have received their booster dose.

