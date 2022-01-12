Pfizer Or Moderna? A Doctor Says One Has A 'Longer Lasting Response' But Both 'Are Fine'
One is described as "the best" for a booster.
A top doctor in B.C. compared the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and said that one has a "stronger" effect.
If you're planning to get your booster dose soon, you might be wondering if there's a difference between the COVID-19 vaccines, especially with the emergence of the Omicron variant.
Dr. Bonnie Henry answered some questions in a town hall video on Monday night, that was live-streamed on the Global B.C. Facebook page, including one concerning the Pfizer vaccine, compared to the Moderna vaccine.
She said that both vaccines "are fine," and that Canada has been a leader in "learning about mixing and matching of vaccines and how effective that can be."
"I will say there is some evidence that Moderna gives us a stronger, longer-lasting response,” she added.
Although it is limited, some research has even suggested "that Moderna probably is the best, strongest, for a booster. But either one is really great," she said.
She said that mixing vaccines is fine to do and that you can take whatever vaccine is available.
She also addressed a question on when you should get your booster if you have tested positive for COVID-19.
“As soon as you're feeling better, go ahead and get your booster dose," Dr. Henry said.
Not only can go get the booster but "people who've had vaccine and infection and then get their booster dose are basically super immune," she explained.
She added that based on what they have been seeing, they think that these are the people that "are most protected over time.”
The B.C. government recently sped up the booster dose plan, and people can book their appointment when they receive an invitation.
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.