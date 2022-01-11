A Vaccine Mandate Could Be Expanded Across BC & Its Top Doctor Says Plans Are 'In The Works'
Here's who would be included in it.
B.C. is looking to expand the vaccine mandate to include more workers, said Dr. Bonnie Henry.
Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C.'s Health Minister, Adrian Dix, took questions on Monday night about the COVID-19 pandemic, the vaccination, and the Omicron variant. The town hall video was streamed live on the Global BC Facebook.
For many workplaces in the province, a vaccine mandate is already in place, but it might be for more soon.
In the video, Dr. Henry said that if someone is "not vaccinated right now your risk has gone up a lot."
She specified that unvaccinated people have a higher risk of having a more severe illness and needing to be hospitalized for COVID-19.
She was asked a question about if the vaccine mandate is going to be expanded to include more health care workers, such as dentists, physiotherapists and massage therapists.
"It is in the works," Dr. Henry responded.
She did not say when this would be put in place, but did say that "it will be coming soon."
She added that it has been a "more complicated process than we expected, but it is coming."
According to the B.C. government website, as of Monday, January 10, 2022, 88.7 percent of eligible people in B.C. who are five years old and above have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
83.2% of eligible people in B.C. who are five years old and above have received their second dose of the vaccine, and 27.7% of eligible adults have received their third dose of the vaccine.
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.