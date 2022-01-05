Trending Tags

Dr. Bonnie Henry Has Some Honest Answers On Whether You Should Be Wearing An N95 Mask

It goes against what some people have called for.

Dr. Bonnie Henry Has Some Honest Answers On Whether You Should Be Wearing An N95 Mask
Province of British Columbia | Flickr, Michael Gray | Dreamstime

The top doctor in B.C. said that wearing an N95 mask in a low-risk setting only provides a minimal incremental benefit when it comes to protecting yourself from COVID-19.

Dr. Bonnie Henry spoke at a press conference on Tuesday, giving an update on COVID-19 and the spread of the Omicron variant. She addressed the fact that many people have been calling for N95 masks to protect against the Omicron variant.

"The best mask is the one that you wear, the one that you wear properly and consistently," she explained.

While she said that some want to wear respirator masks — or N95 masks — regularly now, it most likely is not necessary.

"In the majority of settings, the incremental benefit in a low-risk setting like a school or a retail store is minimal," she said.

She did specify that a "good-fitting mask with three layers" is protective against COVID-19 if that's what you are wearing.

She also added that wearing a mask is not the only protection you need, but to also get vaccinated, keep your distance from others when out, and reduce time inside spaces that are crowded and have poor ventilation.

This comes after B.C. implemented increased restrictions in response to the Omicron variant, and delayed the start date for schools.

B.C. has also been facing long lines at testing centres and has told businesses to prepare for staff shortages as workers are expected to be out sick with COVID-19.

The booster dose plan has now been fast-tracked, allowing for more people to be able to get their third vaccination sooner.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

