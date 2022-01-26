BC COVID-19 Restrictions Are Easing But You'll Need Your Vaccine Passport Until The Summer
Dr. Bonnie Henry said there is a chance of the vaccine card program coming to an end sooner.
Some COVID-19 restrictions in B.C. will be eased, but you'll still need to bring your vaccine passport with you until the end of June if you're accessing most indoor places, going to restaurants, and attending indoor events.
On Tuesday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry gave the province an update on COVID-19 and the Omicron variant.
She emphasized the importance of vaccines and said that the government will be extending the vaccine card program until June 30. It applies to people over the age of 12.
Henry added that there is a chance of the vaccine card program coming to an end sooner.
"If we are in a better place before June 30, however, we will look to make adjustments early," she said.
She said that the vaccine card program has allowed the province to keep "certain businesses and activities open during the period of the pandemic."
Once the province is able to move through the pandemic period, though, Henry said that she expects the program won't be necessary. But for now, she said, "it is one of those important tools."
While the vaccine passport is still in effect, other restrictions are being eased.
A press release from the B.C. government said that on February 1, children and youth sports tournaments will be able to resume. Adult tournaments will still be prohibited at this time, it said.
As of January 25, 89.6% of eligible people in B.C. aged 5 and over have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 83.6% have received their second dose.
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.