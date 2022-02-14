Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Provincial COVID Restrictions Are Starting To Lift & Here's How Reopening Stages Compare

Check out what the restrictions are in your area. 👇

Trending Staff Writer
Provincial COVID Restrictions Are Starting To Lift & Here's How Reopening Stages Compare
Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime, Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

Nearly 24 months after COVID-19 hit Canada for the first time, provinces across the country are beginning to loosen pandemic public health measures.

From B.C. to Atlantic Canada, reopening plans are in various states of completion, so here's a look at what's going on and who's getting a taste of restriction-free life first.

B.C.

Following an announcement on February 3, B.C. is beginning to ease some restrictions, but says a vaccine passport will still be required.

The proof-of-vaccination program will remain in place until at least the end of June, with capacity limits easing in public venues over the next few weeks. Mask mandates are still in effect for now, too.

Alberta

As for Alberta, the reopening plan is already underway with proof of vaccination programs ending as of Tuesday, February 8.

That's not all, as mandatory mask wearing in Alberta schools ended on Monday, February 14.

While certain capacity restrictions are still in place, if the hospitalization rate of the province begins to trend downwards, it's slated to begin the final stages of its reopening plan on March 1.

Saskatchewan

In a similar boat is Saskatchewan, which has also ended COVID-19 vaccine mandates by scrapping their proof of vaccination policy as of February 14.

Mask-wearing is still a requirement in public places for now, but there are no capacity limits for gatherings of any kind.

Manitoba

Manitoba is also slated to end capacity limits soon, as well as mask mandates for people in the province.

All COVID-19 restrictions, including proof of vaccination rules, are set to end by March 15. Mask-wearing and capacity limits will disappear on that date, with the provincial vaccine passport program ending on March 1.

Ontario

Canada's most populated province, Ontario, has outlined a multi step reopening plan for the coming months. The first big date was January 31, where restaurants and other indoor spots like movie theatres and stores opened up with capacity limits.

As of February 21, those capacity limits will increase, and on March 1, all capacity limits will disappear.

That's not all, as the government also recently announced that proof of vaccine policies will be leaving the region come March 1.

Quebec

Heading eastward in Quebec, COVID-19 restrictions have started to ease with limits on private gatherings ending on February 12.

More capacity limits will be eased in public places on February 14.

Over the next month, additional activities will start to open up but as of now there is no confirmed end to their proof-of-vaccination program.

Atlantic Canada

And finally, Atlantic Canada — Newfoundland & Labrador, Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and New Brunswick — have also all outlined a plan for reopening.

Over the next week or so, the provinces will each start their Phase 1 of reopening which looks a little different for each spot. The most common initial step towards reopening has been a lifting of certain capacity limits in public and private gatherings.

After that, each one has a unique timeline that is based on, and which will react to, the COVID-19 situation is each province.

However, as of now, the only province in Atlantic Canada that has a plan for eliminating a proof of vaccine policy is P.E.I., with their policy set to end this April.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

ontario reopening

Ford Says Vaccine Certificates Could End & Business Restrictions Will Be Lifted 'Soon'

"This is great news and a sign of just how far we have come together in this fight."

Premier Of Ontario | YouTube

Premier Doug Ford said on Friday that Ontario's COVID-19 restrictions could soon come to an end. This news follows speculation about whether Ontario would follow the move of other provinces in speeding up the relaxing of restrictions.

During a press conference on Friday, Ford spoke about his government's plan to end lockdown measures, including the vaccine passport, but did not provide a specific timeline.

Keep ReadingShow less
covid-19

New Zealand Showed Canada How It Handles 'Freedom Convoy' Protesters With Over 100 Arrests

The anti-lockdown protesters were following Canada's lead.

@jolandifordartist | TikTok

The streets of Wellington, New Zealand were looking a lot like Ottawa earlier this week, after a "Freedom Convoy" camped outside the country's Parliament to protest vaccine mandates and lockdowns.

But New Zealand has not been as lenient as Canada with the convoy.

Keep ReadingShow less
covid-19 alberta

Alberta Ends Its Vaccine Passport But Bars & Restaurants Can Still Deny Entry To Unvaccinated

It's "a commercial decision."

Government of Alberta | Flickr, Martinmark | Dreamstime

Bars and restaurants across Alberta can choose to continue checking proof of vaccination before entry, despite the province scrapping its official vaccine passport system.

Premier Jason Kenney said that while there is no mandatory requirement for businesses to use QR codes to prove someone is vaccinated, if a business wants to continue using it, that is their right under the law.

Keep ReadingShow less

Freedom Convoys Are Happening In Other Countries & Protesters Are Waving Canadian Flags

French police have actually banned the Freedom Convoy in Paris.

Intoit | Dreamstime

Canada's Freedom Convoy has now inspired other similar protests around the world, and in one country, protesters have even been spotted waving Canadian flags.

As of Thursday, February 10, Freedom Convoy demonstrations — triggered by the news of those in Canada — have been taking place in countries like New Zealand, Australia and France.

Keep ReadingShow less