Provincial COVID Restrictions Are Starting To Lift & Here's How Reopening Stages Compare
Nearly 24 months after COVID-19 hit Canada for the first time, provinces across the country are beginning to loosen pandemic public health measures.
From B.C. to Atlantic Canada, reopening plans are in various states of completion, so here's a look at what's going on and who's getting a taste of restriction-free life first.
B.C.
Following an announcement on February 3, B.C. is beginning to ease some restrictions, but says a vaccine passport will still be required.
The proof-of-vaccination program will remain in place until at least the end of June, with capacity limits easing in public venues over the next few weeks. Mask mandates are still in effect for now, too.
Alberta
As for Alberta, the reopening plan is already underway with proof of vaccination programs ending as of Tuesday, February 8.
That's not all, as mandatory mask wearing in Alberta schools ended on Monday, February 14.
While certain capacity restrictions are still in place, if the hospitalization rate of the province begins to trend downwards, it's slated to begin the final stages of its reopening plan on March 1.
Saskatchewan
In a similar boat is Saskatchewan, which has also ended COVID-19 vaccine mandates by scrapping their proof of vaccination policy as of February 14.
Mask-wearing is still a requirement in public places for now, but there are no capacity limits for gatherings of any kind.
Manitoba
Manitoba is also slated to end capacity limits soon, as well as mask mandates for people in the province.
All COVID-19 restrictions, including proof of vaccination rules, are set to end by March 15. Mask-wearing and capacity limits will disappear on that date, with the provincial vaccine passport program ending on March 1.
Ontario
Canada's most populated province, Ontario, has outlined a multi step reopening plan for the coming months. The first big date was January 31, where restaurants and other indoor spots like movie theatres and stores opened up with capacity limits.
As of February 21, those capacity limits will increase, and on March 1, all capacity limits will disappear.
That's not all, as the government also recently announced that proof of vaccine policies will be leaving the region come March 1.
Quebec
Heading eastward in Quebec, COVID-19 restrictions have started to ease with limits on private gatherings ending on February 12.
More capacity limits will be eased in public places on February 14.
Over the next month, additional activities will start to open up but as of now there is no confirmed end to their proof-of-vaccination program.
Atlantic Canada
And finally, Atlantic Canada — Newfoundland & Labrador, Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and New Brunswick — have also all outlined a plan for reopening.
Over the next week or so, the provinces will each start their Phase 1 of reopening which looks a little different for each spot. The most common initial step towards reopening has been a lifting of certain capacity limits in public and private gatherings.
After that, each one has a unique timeline that is based on, and which will react to, the COVID-19 situation is each province.
However, as of now, the only province in Atlantic Canada that has a plan for eliminating a proof of vaccine policy is P.E.I., with their policy set to end this April.
