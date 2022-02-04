Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
covid-19 alberta

Alberta Will Be Releasing Its Plan To End 'Damaging' COVID-19 Restrictions Next Week

"We must and will learn to live with COVID-19"

Western Canada Editor
Alberta Will Be Releasing Its Plan To End 'Damaging' COVID-19 Restrictions Next Week
Jason Kenney | Facebook

Alberta will be releasing a plan to lift COVID-19 restrictions including the province's vaccine passport system next week.

In a live Facebook address, Premier Jason Kenney described the restrictions as "damaging" and said he shares the frustrations of Albertans whose lives have been disrupted over the past two years.

"After two years of this, we simply cannot continue to rely on the blunt instrument of damaging restrictions as a primary tool to cope with a disease that will likely be with us for the rest of our lives," he said. "We must find a way to get our lives back to normal."

In its plan, which Kenney says will be announced early next week, the province will start by ending its restrictions exemption program (REP), in which businesses must require patrons to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result.

Regarding other public health measures, a "simple, phased plan" to remove almost all of the restrictions will be laid out and can be implemented as long as the province sees a trend of declining pressure on hospitals.

"With much higher levels of vaccination and much lower levels of preventing infection from vaccines months ago, the rationale for the proof of vaccination programs like Alberta's REP is not as strong today as when we introduced it in September. As COVID changes our response to it must change as well," Kenney said.

In response to people who say that it is too soon to ease restrictions in Alberta, Kenney said it is "all too risky."

"Between 1918 and 1920, about 50 million people around the world died from the Spanish flu pandemic," he said. "Most of the world, including Alberta, you can look it up in the history books, we all put in place public health restrictions very similar to those that we've had in place in our province on and off over the past couple of years.

"But with growing population immunity and less and less lethal variants, the Spanish Flu eventually became endemic. In fact, viral descendants of this Spanish flu continue to circulate and infect us today. But our ancestors learned to live with it, just as we must and will learn to live with COVID-19."

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

covid-19 ontario

Ontario's Top Doctor Thinks Annual COVID-19 Vaccines Could Be Around For 'Several Years'

The annual dose will help protect hospitals.

Government of Ontario Announcements | YouTube, Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

COVID-19 vaccines might be more like flu shots in the coming years.

In a press conference on Thursday, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, said he thinks annual COVID-19 doses will happen for the "next several years" as the virus becomes normalized.

Keep Reading Show less
covid-19 alberta

Alberta Could Lift COVID-19 Restrictions & Scrap The Vaccine Passport This Month

Premier Jason Kenney is "optimistic" of the timeline.

YourAlberta | YouTube, Martinmark | Dreamstime

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has said that he is "optimistic" the province can lift COVID-19 restrictions and remove the vaccine passport system by the end of February.

In a press conference on Tuesday, the premier said that he hopes people can be "a little more patient" as he believes the province may be able to ease public health measures soon.

Keep Reading Show less
omicron

Omicron Has A 'BA.2' Sub-Lineage Now & It's Pushed Out The Original Variant In Denmark

Denmark says there's no evidence that it causes more disease.

Jhdt Stock Images Llc | Dreamstime

Just as some countries are beginning to get a handle on the Omicron variant, a new sub-lineage has popped up called BA.2.

New versions of the coronavirus often raise a bunch of questions, but experts are not ready to sound the alarm in the face of this offshoot, which is not quite the same as BA.1, a.k.a. Omicron.

Keep Reading Show less
omicron

The WHO Says Conditions Are 'Ideal' For More COVID Variants To Emerge After Omicron

The end of the pandemic might not be that close after all.

World Health Organization (WHO) | YouTube

Many have been holding onto the hope that Omicron is the beginning of the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the World Health Organization says that's probably not the case.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the WHO, said at a meeting with the WHO's executive board that it should not be assumed that the world is "in the endgame."

Keep Reading Show less