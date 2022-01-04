Trending Tags

Alberta's New COVID-19 Isolation Rules Are In Effect & It's To 'Prevent Disruptions'

It changes depending on how many doses of a COVID-19 vaccine you've had.

There are new rules for people in Alberta who test positive for COVID-19.

Effective Monday, January 3, Albertans who have received at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine (or one dose of Janssen) are now only required to isolate for five days, instead of ten.

For those who are unvaccinated or have only received one dose, they must isolate for 10 days.

The exception to these new rules is that if you test negative after five days, but are still experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, you should still stay at home and away from others.

Health Minister Jason Copping said that the decision was based on evidence that fully vaccinated people are infectious for a shorter period of time.

He said the changes are to help "prevent disruptions in Alberta's workforce", especially for those who deliver crucial services for Albertans, adding: "We believe this step will help balance the need for continuity in the workforce, the well-being of Albertans and our need to continue to reduce the spread of the Omicron variant."

New predictions from Alberta Health Services released to CTV estimate that 68,200 Albertans have — or are expected to have — long COVID.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), symptoms of long COVID include fatigue, memory problems, sleep disturbances, shortness of breath, general pain and discomfort, and difficulty thinking or concentrating.

