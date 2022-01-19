An Alberta Restaurant Has Been Caught Accepting Dog Photos As Proof Of Vaccination
They were ordered to close their doors.
A restaurant in Alberta was ordered to close by Alberta Health Services (AHS) after investigators found that some diners were showing photos of dogs as proof of vaccination — and staff accepted them.
Investigators were sent to The Granary Kitchen in Red Deer after AHS received complaints.
According to an order obtained by Red Deer Advocate, the complaints were that "employees are allowing patrons to dine-in when presented with a photograph of a dog and personal identification."
Two test shoppers were sent to the restaurant and were both able to use a photo of a dog to gain entry.
"The test shoppers entered the premises at separate times. In both instances, facility staff used a tablet to make it appear as if they were scanning a QR code when in fact the staff member was presented with a photograph of a dog. The staff member then proceeded to ask the test shopper for personal identification and offered dine-in services," the order said.
The restaurant was ordered to close on Friday, January 14.
In a message to customers posted on its Facebook page, the restaurant wrote: "We had an unfortunate circumstance at our front door which involved one of our underage hostesses, and the requirements for the [Restrictions Exemption] program.
"We are taking the weekend to retrain and regroup. We look forward to serving you again as soon as we are ready to reopen. In closing we would like to remind everyone of the tremendous pressure being placed on front staff, and please remember to be kind."
The restaurant has since reopened, according to the National Post.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.