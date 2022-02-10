Alberta Ends Its Vaccine Passport But Bars & Restaurants Can Still Deny Entry To Unvaccinated
It's "a commercial decision."
Bars and restaurants across Alberta which choose to continue checking proof-of-vaccination before entry can continue to do so, despite the province scrapping its official vaccine passport system.
Premier Jason Kenney said that while there is no mandatory requirement for businesses to use QR codes to prove someone is vaccinated, if a business wants to continue using it, that is their right under law.
He said: "We'll just say that's a matter of the free market. If a business chooses to have a policy of that nature, then that may appeal to a certain kind of customer and it may turn away other kinds of customers. That's a commercial decision."
Kenney did express an interest in moving away from a vaccine passport-style system entirely.
He added: "I would love that if we could move away from all of this and no longer have to produce the QR codes...the paradox of the problem is that we have a lot of Albertans who, especially during the cold winter here, love travelling, and in the summertime, too, and as long as there is a federal requirement for provincially-issued proof-of-vaccination, we have to offer that as a service."
Kenney said that one of the things that "concerns me the most" is division and polarization between vaccinated and unvaccinated people in society.
In Tuesday's press conference, Kenney compared the stigmatization of unvaccinated people with the discrimination HIV/AIDS patients experienced during the 1980s, a comment which came under immediate criticism.
Kenney apologized for his comments on Wednesday, saying: "I made an inappropriate analogy to the stigmatization of people with AIDS. I was wrong to do so and apologize without reservation."