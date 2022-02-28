Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
alberta covid restrictions

Alberta Is Dropping 'Almost All' COVID-19 Restrictions Tomorrow & Here's All The New Changes

This is what you can — and can't — do from March 1.

A generic vaccine passport and, right, people drinking in a bar wearing masks.

A generic vaccine passport and, right, people drinking in a bar wearing masks.

Martinmark | Dreamstime, Marino Bocelli | Dreamstime,

Alberta has confirmed it will be dropping "almost all" COVID-19 restrictions in the province from March 1.

On Saturday, February 26, Premier Jason Kenney said it was safe to move to step two of the province’s path “back to normal” and remove the "vast majority" of remaining public health measures in Alberta.

Kenney said: “We can say with confidence that the numbers [of cases] continue to decline rapidly, despite those important measures we took three weeks ago to open up”.

Alberta started its reopening plan on February 9 with the province’s proof-of-vaccination system first to end.

Restrictions ending in the province from March 1 include requiring people to wear masks indoors.

However, masks would still be necessary for “higher-risk settings”, such as public transit, at Alberta Health Services facilities and all continuing care settings including nursing homes, Kenney explained.

Limits on social gatherings, capacity limits for venues and restrictions on interactive activities will be scrapped, as will mandatory work from home requirements for businesses.

Liquor service and operating hours at bars and restaurants will also return to normal.

In a tweet, Kenney said: “The only remaining measures will be to isolate if you're sick, plus common-sense measures like masking in hospitals, nursing homes and mass transit. Those will be lifted at Phase 3 if hospitalizations continue to fall.”

Do You Need To Wear A Mask In Alberta?

The City of Calgary mask bylaw is also set to end on March 1.

Susan Henry, chief of the Calgary Emergency Management Agency said she was “cautiously optimistic” about entering a new stage of the pandemic.

However, the City of Edmonton said on Twitter that its mask bylaw will stay in place until “further action is taken.”

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

covid-19

Condom Makers Expect The Pandemic To Wrap Up & They're Getting Ready For A Lot Of Sex

They're betting that the end will come soon 👀

Empire331 | Dreamstime

The pandemic has been hard for people — so hard.

Karex, one of the world's biggest condom-makers, is betting all that pent-up sexual energy will mean big business for it later this year, especially with vaccinations rates on the rise and lockdowns coming to an end.

Keep ReadingShow less
covid-19

Living Through COVID Has Made Me Lazy — And Now's The Time To Snap Out Of It

I have become the living embodiment of "sloth."

Byron Armstrong | Narcity

This Essay article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

Grocery delivery? Check. Alcohol delivery? Check. What about dinner? Check. Anything else I haven’t been able to source out to an app, Amazon has been happy to dump haphazardly at my front door. Aside from financing billionaire Jeff Bezos’ penis-shaped exploration of the galaxy, what else have I really done for myself in the last two years of this pandemic?

Keep ReadingShow less

Snowboarder Was Kicked Out Of A  Popular Ontario Ski Resort For Not Wearing A Mask (VIDEO)

"The situation is disheartening for everyone involved."

Maxbur | Dreamstime

Waiting to sit on a chairlift to get on the slopes is already tedious enough. Imagine how much worse it can be when security gets involved.

A video circulating on social media shows a snowboarder who is not wearing a mask and refuses to listen to staff at Blue Mountain Resort in Ontario.

Keep ReadingShow less
covid-19 alberta

Alberta Plans To Lift 'Almost All' COVID-19 Restrictions Next Week & Here's What That Means

Masks might not be needed from March 1.

Government of Alberta | Flickr

Alberta is planning to lift "almost all" COVID-19 restrictions as early as next week.

In a series of tweets, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said that "encouraging data continues to show a steep drop in the COVID-19 Omicron wave." He added that pressure on Alberta's hospitals is declining.

Keep ReadingShow less