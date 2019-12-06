Editions

These 7 Spots In Edmonton Are Perfect For A Quiet Winter Walk

These peaceful snowy trails will make you fall in love with winter in YEG.
Winter looks set to hang around in Alberta for a little bit longer but luckily Edmonton has a ton of stunning and peaceful walks for you to take advantage of this season.

If you're not one for extreme winter sports, maybe a leisurely winter stroll is more your speed. From beautiful paths to ravines and riverside walkways, there is so much beauty to behold in Alberta's capital.

Whether you're looking for a cute and free date idea, a nice activity to catch up with a friend, or a lovely place for a stroll by yourself, this list will help you out. We've rounded up some great winter walks in Edmonton that we think you'll love.

Elk Island National Park

Address: 54401 Range Rd. 203, Fort Saskatchewan, AB

Why You Need To Go: This stunning national park is located just 35 kilometres east of Edmonton and is open year-round making it perfect for an extended winter stroll. Sometimes called “the island of conservation,” you’re sure to come across some majestic wildlife as the park is also known for its herd of bison that freely walk around.

Strathcona Science Provincial Park

Address: 8650 17 St. N.W., Strathcona County, AB

Why You Need To Go: This massive provincial park is the perfect place to get some fresh air. With tons of birds to watch, scenery to take in, and places to walk, it'll give you the wilderness fill you've been craving.

River Valley

Address: River Valley Rd. N.W., Edmonton, AB

Why You Need To Go: Filled with tons of parks, trails, boat launches, and attractions, this beautiful valley is perfect for an afternoon of exploring. There are paved trails as well as more rugged ones for endless wandering possibilities.

Louise McKinney Riverfront Park

Address: 9999 Grierson Hill N.W., Edmonton, AB

Why You Need To Go: If you love a good winter walk but you're more of an urban soul, you should take a stroll along Louise McKinney Riverfront Park with beautiful city lights illuminating your path.

Buena Vista Park

Address: 13210 Buena Vista Rd. N.W., Edmonton, AB

Why You Need To Go: This beautiful park is also an off-leash area for dogs so you can expect to see some adorable pups. There are tons of trails to explore and a whole lot of green space. These views just can’t be beaten.

Mill Creek Ravine

Address: 76 Ave. N.W. & 96 St. N.W., Edmonton, AB

Why You Need To Go: This lovely trail overlooks Mill Creek Ravine which flows into the North Saskatchewan River. This trail is beloved for dog walks, runs, and scenic walks.

Whitemud Park

Address: 13204 Fox Dr., Edmonton, AB.

Why You Should Go: Despite being super close to the hustle and bustle of the city, Whitemud Park is especially peaceful. There’s a huge amount of wildlife to be found and plenty of tree-lined trails around the ravine to keep you occupied.

