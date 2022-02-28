A 5km 'Bubble Chase' Race Is Coming To Alberta This Summer & It Looks So Much Fun
We’re bursting with excitement!
Get ready to race into summer because a super unique running experience is coming to Calgary and Edmonton in August that will see competitors racing through a ton of multicoloured bubbles.
The Bubble Chase 5K will be heading to the cities in August and it honestly looks like the perfect way to cool down this summer.
The all-ages event will see runners start their race in a sea of bubbles and foam cannons will be fired on all cylinders. They will then race their way around a course that features four huge bubble bogs, filled with masses of colourful bubbles.
Each bubble station will have music to keep you moving. Best of all, it’s not a timed run so if you’re enjoying all the bubbly fun, or you don’t consider yourself a runner, you can jog, walk or even dance your way around the course in your own time.
Tickets are $44.99 and include a race bib, a bubble chase medal, a bubble bandana and three bath bombs to take home and a portion of the proceeds will go to charity.
Bubble Chase 5K
Price: $44.99 per person.
When: August 20 (Calgary) and August 27 (Edmonton), 2022.
Calgary Address: Ed Eggerer Athletic Park, Airdrie
Edmonton Address: Rundle Park, 2909 113 Ave. N.W., Edmonton.
Why You Need To Go: This unique race will be filled with soapsuds and surprises. It’s guaranteed to be good, clean fun.