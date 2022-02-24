Sections

Life-Size Curling Is Coming To Calgary Next Month & It Looks So Much Fun

Can you slip and slide your way to the final?

Calgary Staff Writer
Calgary’s Olympic Plaza will be home to the ultimate winter sport in March and this is your chance to get in on the action.

The Human Bonspiel event will be on March 7 - 11, 2022 and, if you've been watching the Winter Olympics 2022, this is curling like you’ve never seen it before.

Instead of your traditional curling stone, competitors will be sliding on a tube. Similar to curling, the aim of the game is to land as close to the button (centre of the rings) as possible.

Your score is calculated as the total distance that your inner tube lands to the button.

The closer you land, the lower your individual score is. The lower your score is, the better. Individual scores will then be added to your team members’ scores.

Teams of four must arrive between 11.30 a.m. and 11.45 a.m. and will have the opportunity to practice their slides before the scheduled start time of noon.

In the preliminary rounds, teams will have two opportunities to slide with each competitor competing once per round. At the end of each day, the five teams with the lowest overall score will advance to Slide-Offs. The top three teams will then progress to the finals.

Preliminary rounds will take place over the first four days and the finals will be held on March 11.

You can book your spot through Calgary’s Corporate Challenge here, and a portion of the proceeds will go to the organization’s charity partners.

Human Bonspiel

Price: $250, or $200 for Calgary Corporate Challenge members

When: March 7 - 11, 2022, starting at 11.30 a.m.

Address: Olympic Plaza, 228 Eighth Ave. S.E., Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: If you want your opportunity to show what you're made of in the ultimate winter sport.

Website

