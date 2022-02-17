6 Of Calgary's Top Chefs Are Taking Part In This Ultimate Food Hall & We're Hungry Already
YUM!! 😋
We hope you’re hungry Calgary, as the city's Beltline is getting a brand new food hall — and it opens next month.
The District at Beltline, between 11 Ave. S.W. and 12 Ave S.W. and 2 St. SW, is officially set to open its doors on March 3.
The chef-driven concept will bring six vendors from some of the city’s biggest restaurants to showcase just what Calgary has to offer.
While the new Deville Coffee has already opened its doors at the District, the area is also due to be home to a new location of one of Vancouver’s most popular breweries, 33 Acres.
Here’s the six spots launching at the District next month.
Shrub Bloom
Why You Need To Go: Chef Adam Ryan’s menu includes everything from a kale caesar salad with vegan “smoked salmon” to a vegan grilled cheese sandwich for all your vegetarian food needs.
Takori
Why You Need To Go: Takori is the ultimate Asian fusion taqueria. Developed by Duncan Ly, the chef and owner of Calgary staple Foreign Concept, Takori has tacos like you’ve never tasted before.
Modern Burger
Why You Need To Go: Modern Burger seeks to source the best ingredients from local ranchers, farmers, bakers, and food purveyors to bring foodies one of Calgary’s best burgers.
Greenfish
Why You Need To Go: Greenfish plans to be “Canada’s first fully sustainable sushi takeaway” by using green-listed fish approved by Ocean Wise and its fully compostable packaging.
Oishidesu Ramen Shack
Why You Need To Go: Specializing in poke bowls and ramen, Oishedesu chef Arce Morales is inspired by traditional Japanese flavours.
Roy's Kitchen
Why You Need To Go: Building on the success of Roy’s Kitchen in Mission, chef Roy Oh will be bringing some of Calgary’s most delicious Korean fares to the Beltline.
In Alberta, proof of vaccination may be required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.