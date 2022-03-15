This Huge Condo In Calgary Has A Spiral Staircase To The Bedroom & Costs Less Than $600K
When can we move in?!
This downtown Calgary loft is the ultimate living and working space with a cool industrial feel and it all comes in at less than $600,000.
The 1419 sq ft loft is set right in Calgary’s Beltine so there’s a ton of cool shops, bars and restaurants right on your doorstep.
The condo itself has a really industrial design with seriously high ceilings, exposed beams and full height windows so really showcase its unique design.
The den leads into the kitchen and dining area.Christina Hagerty
The den is an exposed brick lover’s dream, with plenty of room for a sofa and a desk so you can create the coolest office space.
The super modern kitchen comes complete with a metallic backsplash and state-of-the-art appliances. The kitchen also has its own bar so apartment drinks are about to get a look cooler in this house for sale in Calgary.
The kitchen has a metallic backsplash.Christina Hagerty
One of the coolest features is its custom spiral staircase leading to the loft bedroom, which has a huge en-suite bathroom and walk-in wardrobe.
One of the coolest features is its custom spiral staircase leading to the loft bedroom, which has a huge en-suite bathroom and walk-in wardrobe.

The upstairs bathroom features an enormous shower that's essentially a whole room in itself with its own bench and steam function. It's like having your very own spa at home.
The shower has its own bench and a steam function.Christina Hagerty
You can access the condo straight from the street, and it also comes with parking.