This Calgary Loft Costs Under $2K A Month & Has Its Own Spiral Staircase
It’s like living in New York — with 1,500 sq ft — but without the price tag!
This Calgary loft wouldn’t look out of place in New York, but it’s actually available to rent in the city for less than $2,000 a month.
The loft, which is located downtown on first street S.W., is literally a few steps away from some of Calgary’s best restaurants and bars.
It stands at over 1,500 sq ft and has a really unique layout, complete with one bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms and a den.
The kitchen is huge and the ceiling has some impressive wooden beaming, as well as an island with a breakfast bar. There’s even enough extra space for a pool table.
The kitchen features an island and wooden beams on the ceiling.CIR REALTY Property Management.
The raised living room looks so cozy and just behind is a large den that could definitely double up as an office or guest bedroom.
A spiral staircase leads from the living room to the bedroom.CIR REALTY Property Management.
The loft also has super high ceilings and enormous windows so there’s never a lack of natural light. It even has amazing views of the Calgary skyline and Calgary Tower.
One of the coolest features is a spiral staircase that takes you up from the living room to the bedroom level, where there’s a huge walk-in closet and an en-suite bathroom.
The upstairs bedroom has an en-suite and walk-in wardrobe.CIR REALTY Property Management.
The loft also comes complete with the essentials such as in-suite laundry and an underground parking stall so your car can be protected from the elements. It’s a city dweller's dream.