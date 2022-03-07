Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
houses to rent in calgary

This Calgary Loft Costs Under $2K A Month & Has Its Own Spiral Staircase

It’s like living in New York — with 1,500 sq ft — but without the price tag!

The loft's kitchen has wooden beams. Right: A spiral staircase leads from the living room to the bedroom.

The loft's kitchen has wooden beams. Right: A spiral staircase leads from the living room to the bedroom.

CIR REALTY Property Management

This Calgary loft wouldn’t look out of place in New York, but it’s actually available to rent in the city for less than $2,000 a month.

The loft, which is located downtown on first street S.W., is literally a few steps away from some of Calgary’s best restaurants and bars.

It stands at over 1,500 sq ft and has a really unique layout, complete with one bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms and a den.

The kitchen is huge and the ceiling has some impressive wooden beaming, as well as an island with a breakfast bar. There’s even enough extra space for a pool table.

The kitchen features an island and wooden beams on the ceiling.The kitchen features an island and wooden beams on the ceiling.CIR REALTY Property Management.

The raised living room looks so cozy and just behind is a large den that could definitely double up as an office or guest bedroom.

A spiral staircase leads from the living room to the bedroom.A spiral staircase leads from the living room to the bedroom.CIR REALTY Property Management.

The loft also has super high ceilings and enormous windows so there’s never a lack of natural light. It even has amazing views of the Calgary skyline and Calgary Tower.

One of the coolest features is a spiral staircase that takes you up from the living room to the bedroom level, where there’s a huge walk-in closet and an en-suite bathroom.

The upstairs bedroom has an en-suite and walk-in wardrobe.The upstairs bedroom has an en-suite and walk-in wardrobe.CIR REALTY Property Management.

The loft also comes complete with the essentials such as in-suite laundry and an underground parking stall so your car can be protected from the elements. It’s a city dweller's dream.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...