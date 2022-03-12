This Calgary Penthouse For Sale Has A Huge Outdoor Patio & Costs Less Than $900K
It’s practically made for summer. ☀️
This penthouse in Calgary is not only huge, but it also has its own gorgeous private patio and it all comes for under $900,000.
The 2180 sq ft penthouse is in Calgary’s Mission district, so it’s just a short walk to downtown as well as some incredible bars and restaurants.
It features an enormous open-plan kitchen, dining and living area and comes complete with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a walk-in wardrobe and a storage and fitness area.
The living room has exposed beams and a three-sided fireplace. Justin Havre & Associates
The place has a super modern feel, with exposed beams really helping to showcase its high ceilings and monochromatic colour scheme. It also has a three-sided fireplace to really give the place a cozy vibe.
The kitchen is fitted with marble countertops, state-of-the-art appliances and possibly one of the biggest kitchen islands to ever exist.
The kitchen has an oversized island.Justin Havre & Associates
The penthouse also has built-in speakers and its own wine fridge so it's perfect for hosting even when the winter hits.
One of the highlights is the huge private patio which is made for those warm summer evenings. It’s big enough to fit an outdoor sofa and it has a gas line for BBQs and heaters so you can throw the ultimate patio party.
The penthouse also has a stunning private patio.Justin Havre & Associates
This penthouse is made for summer and we want an invite to the next patio hangout!