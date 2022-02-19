Sections

This Condo In Calgary Is Getting Roasted By Locals Who Say It's 'Distressing' To Look At

Some joked it was "designed in Toronto by architects that hate Calgary."

Calgary Staff Writer
Calgary is a city with an ever-changing skyline as more and more high-rises join the Calgary Tower and Saddledome.

One building, in particular though, has divided opinion leading to an animated thread on Reddit.

A Reddit poster took to the site to comment on the building, known as “The Hub” which sits on Crowchild Trail. “Looks like the construction crew that did this building lost their ruler,” the poster said.

from Calgary

Other Reddit users were quick to share their thoughts on the building's controversial design and its window placement.

One user said: “I see the City of Calgary has funded another public art piece…”, while another said the building is "distressing" to look at.

Another added: “I swear, this building was constructed with the sole intention of trolling Calgarians.”

Someone even joked that the building was “designed in Toronto by architects that hate Calgary.”

There were some positive comments though.

“I like it. It makes me smile every time I see it,” said one user.

“It is unique and matching in its own path. Not boring for sure,” another added.

The building also drew a lot of comparisons to an equally divisive Calgary feature, the blue ring.

The sculpture, which is actually called "Travelling Light", is a large blue metal hoop with street lights attached to the top and its creation was criticized for costing the city $470,000.

“I like it. But I also like the blue ring. I know. I’m a monster,” a user joked.

