canadian housing market

7 Apartments That Are Available To Rent In Alberta RN & They Have Some Pretty Wild Perks

You can get free rent and a $600 Amazon gift card.

Calgary Staff Writer
Calgary

Calgary

David Butler | Dreamstime

If you're looking for a new apartment to rent in Alberta, there are actually a ton of pretty amazing perks available at a lot of buildings in Calgary and Edmonton.

From free rent to huge Amazon gift cards, these buildings have come up with some creative ways to lure in prospective tenants so why not take advantage?

Moving might be stressful, but here are some of the best rental incentives you could get right now in Alberta to sweeten the deal:

One free month rent, one free year TV and internet and a $600 Amazon gift card

Price: From $1,275 a month

Address: 11808 100 Ave. N.W., Edmonton, AB

Description: This apartment block is offering a wild deal including a month of free rent if you sign up to a 12-month lease. You'll also get a $600 Amazon gift card so maybe it's time to buy a new TV to go with your free TV package too.

View Here

Students get a $300 move-in bonus, discounts at local businesses and $50 on a Neo Financial credit card

Price: From $1679 a month

Address: 4515 Varsity Dr. N.W., Calgary, AB

Description: If you're looking to move to Calgary for school, this building offers a ton of sweet perks from a move-in bonus for students and discounts for local businesses to get you set up in your new home.

View Here

Up to $1,164 off rent and a $300 move-in bonus

Price: From $1,438 a month

Address: 11011 83 St. N.W., Edmonton, AB

Description: As well as money off of your rent and a sweet move-in bonus, you'll also be able to bag exclusive rates on Telus TV and high-speed internet in this building.

View Here

Up to $1,584 off rent and exclusive rates on TV and internet

Price: From $1,129 a month

Address: 3431 139. Ave. N.W., Edmonton, AB

Description: This building offers a 24-hour customer service team and it's pet-friendly too so you can bring your furry friends along.

View Here

 One free month of rent on any 13-month lease

Price: From $2,095 a month

Address: 611 Seventh Ave. S.E., Calgary, AB

Description: This modern building is right in the heart of the East Village and it has a state-of-the-art gym, a communal area and a rooftop patio too.

View Here

Up to $750 in rent credit and 40% off internet 

Price: From $1,399 a month

Address: 2315 - 2319 Maple Rd., Edmonton, AB

Description: If you're got your own car, apartments in this building also come with a free "energized" parking space.

View Here

Two months free rent, free TV and internet and a $600 Amazon gift card

Price: From $1,280 a month

Address: 11212 102 Ave., Edmonton, AB

Description: If you're down to lease for 14 months, you can get two months of free rent. You'll also be able to get a $600 gift card to kit out your new place.

View Here

    Charlie Hart
    Calgary Staff Writer
    Charlie Hart is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Western Desk focused on Alberta news and is based in Calgary, Alberta.
