A Huge Log Cabin Is For Sale & It's Like Living In A Luxury Chalet 30 Minutes From Calgary
You can live in your own mountain resort!
If you're looking to escape the hustle and bustle, but you're not quite ready to ditch the city entirely, this Alberta log cabin is under $3 million and it's like your very own slice of mountain life.
The 6088 sq ft cabin sits on over four acres of private land in Rocky View County but it's just a 30-minute drive away from the heart of Calgary.
One of the cabin's sitting rooms with a fireplace.Kelly McKelvie, Real Broker
The interior is pretty spectacular with log panelling and stone walls at every turn and it's like staying at your very own mountain resort with a games room, a media room, a yoga studio and a wine cellar.
There's a huge number of sitting rooms to choose from and own even has its own stone wall with inlaid lighting and a fireplace perfect for cozy evenings at home.
Another sitting room with inlaid lighting in the stone wall. Kelly McKelvie, Real Broker
There's also a huge kitchen with modern appliances connecting to the great room with its own bar, multiple seating areas and stunning mountain views.
The cabin also has yet another huge sitting room that has all the chalet vibes with huge windows looking out onto the surrounding woodland and incredibly high ceilings.The main room has huge windows looking out over the woodland.
The main room has huge windows looking out over the woodland. Kelly McKelvie, Real Broker
It also comes complete with five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms all with their own unique take on the wooden beams that are throughout the cabin.
The backyard has a huge porch with a firepit.Kelly McKelvie, Real Broker
As if the indoor space isn't enough, the cabin has an enormous porch with a fire pit, a hot tub and the yard has its very own skating rink with overhead lights so you can invite your friends over and host your own hockey games.