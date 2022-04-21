This Huge Calgary House Has A Spa, Movie Theatre & More Bathrooms Than Days Of The Week
It's like a five-star hotel and a castle wrapped into one.
If you've ever dreamed of living like a celebrity, look no further. This huge house is up for sale in Calgary for just under $7 million and it's like a five-star hotel and a castle all wrapped into one.
The 14,000 square-foot mansion is in Calgary's Aspen Woods neighbourhood and it's just 20 minutes away from downtown, but you'd probably never want to leave.
The house has six bedrooms, and eight bathrooms, as well as a separate carriage house with a living and sleeping area. It also comes with a sweeping double staircase, an elevator and two huge garages with space for five vehicles.
The double staircase that leads into the main living area.Sotheby's
The enormous living room is fit for royalty and comes complete with floor-to-ceiling windows, wooden panelled walls, and it's even got its own Swarovski crystal chandelier.
The living room with a Swarovski crystal chandelier.Sotheby's
The house also has its own gourmet-style kitchen with a huge island, a butler's pantry, and a wine wall with space to store 400 bottles. Just imagine the parties you could have here.
The kitchen and island.Sotheby's
The huge home also has a two-storey study and library, a fitness room with a built-in barre, a home movie theatre, a sports lounge and games room with a full bar. You'd honestly never have to leave the house.
The two-storey study and library.Sotheby's
If you're a movie fan, or love to binge watch your favourite shows, you can do it in style.
The at-home movie theatre.Sotheby's
If that isn't enough, the luxury home has its own spa including a relaxing lounge, a dry sauna, steam room, two-person soaker tub and even a massage room.