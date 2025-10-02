Toronto's most expensive home for sale is this $50M mansion that looks like a French palace
It has 17 bathrooms! 🤯
Toronto real estate just went full Versailles with this jaw-dropping luxury home for sale in the Bridle Path.
Priced at a cool $49.95 million, this epic estate looks like it was plucked straight out of 18th-century France and dropped onto one of the most exclusive streets in the city.
It's the priciest house for sale in Toronto right now, and quite possibly one of the most extravagant — taking "Millionaires' Row" to a whole new level.
Located at 15 High Point Rd., the property was inspired by legendary spots like the Grand Trianon in Versailles and the Rosecliff Mansion in Rhode Island.
This gilded beast took seven years to build and features over 33,000 square feet of ultra-opulent living space across multiple buildings, including the main residence (read: palace) and a "garden pavilion hermitage."
It's packed with hand-picked antiques, dramatic architecture and so much 24-carat gold leaf, you'll feel like you're living inside a Fabergé egg.
Step through the wrought-iron gates and you'll be greeted by a massive circular foyer with a 28-foot domed ceiling and marble columns. A glittering gold chandelier hangs like a crown jewel above, setting the tone for what's to come.
The jaw-dropping foyer is just the beginning of the palace vibes.Wisam Mshati / courtesy of Jane Zhang | Sotheby's
Just beyond the foyer is the great room — and it certainly lives up to the name.
With twin fireplaces, soaring 15-foot ceilings, intricate moulding and three crystal chandeliers, it's pure theatrical drama that looks straight out of a scene from Bridgerton.
The massive great room is big enough to host a royal ball — or at least a very fancy dinner party.Wisam Mshati / courtesy of Jane Zhang | Sotheby's
The dining room dials up the glamour with swirling marble floors, dark wood accents and gold dripping from the chandelier.
Two sets of French doors open to a private balcony — perfect for sipping Bordeaux after dinner.
Moody and majestic, this 14-seat dining room is giving "haute cuisine, but make it a period film."Wisam Mshati / courtesy of Jane Zhang | Sotheby's
Tucked away nearby is a cozy, crimson-toned study with built-in bookshelves complete with shiny marble pillars.
Whether you're reading ancient texts or catching up on emails, this space has pure magic vibes fit for Hogwarts.
The cozy, rich-toned study looks like it could belong to a Hogwarts headmaster — but with better lighting.Wisam Mshati / courtesy of Jane Zhang | Sotheby's
Out back, the mansion's clean white façade overlooks an infinity pool surrounded by perfectly manicured gardens and lush hydrangeas.
With its infinity pool and pristine gardens, the backyard screams summer estate in Provence.Wisam Mshati / courtesy of Jane Zhang | Sotheby's
If the main dining room is all dramatic flair, a smaller sitting room tucked off to the side is its softer sister.
With pale wood floors, light walls and a cozy fireplace, it feels like the kind of place Marie Antoinette might have had breakfast — croissant in one hand, couture fan in the other.
This second dining area is straight out of a Parisian dream — light, airy and très chic.Wisam Mshati / courtesy of Jane Zhang | Sotheby's
But the home's 17 (yes, seventeen) bathrooms take luxury to another level.
With its dramatic green marble tub, intricate marble fireplace and lavish detailing, this one feels more like a Roman bathhouse designed by royalty than your average ensuite.
Gilded details, patterned wallpaper and that roaring fireplace all say one thing: you've made it.Wisam Mshati / courtesy of Jane Zhang | Sotheby's
One of the many bedrooms features gold crown moulding, a regal bed setup and French windows that open onto Juliet balconies overlooking the sprawling estate.
Who needs a five-star hotel when your bedroom comes with its own golden throne wall?Wisam Mshati / courtesy of Jane Zhang | Sotheby's
So if you've ever dreamed of living like royalty — or just want to see how the 0.001% live — this iconic Toronto mansion is peak fantasy.
It might cost nearly $50 million, but hey, daydreaming is free.
Gilded French revival palace
Asking price: $49,950,000
Address: 15 High Point Rd., Toronto, ON
Details: Eight beds and 17 baths spread across 33,000 square feet of luxury palace, set on two acres in Toronto's exclusive Bridle Path neighbourhood.
