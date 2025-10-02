Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

Toronto's most expensive home for sale is this $50M mansion that looks like a French palace

It has 17 bathrooms! 🤯

Facade of a French revival style mansion. Right: lavish bedroom inside the home.

This French revival mansion for sale in Toronto's Bridle Path is basically a palace.

Wisam Mshati / courtesy of Jane Zhang | Sotheby's
Contributor

Toronto real estate just went full Versailles with this jaw-dropping luxury home for sale in the Bridle Path.

Priced at a cool $49.95 million, this epic estate looks like it was plucked straight out of 18th-century France and dropped onto one of the most exclusive streets in the city.

It's the priciest house for sale in Toronto right now, and quite possibly one of the most extravagant — taking "Millionaires' Row" to a whole new level.

Located at 15 High Point Rd., the property was inspired by legendary spots like the Grand Trianon in Versailles and the Rosecliff Mansion in Rhode Island.

This gilded beast took seven years to build and features over 33,000 square feet of ultra-opulent living space across multiple buildings, including the main residence (read: palace) and a "garden pavilion hermitage."

It's packed with hand-picked antiques, dramatic architecture and so much 24-carat gold leaf, you'll feel like you're living inside a Fabergé egg.

Step through the wrought-iron gates and you'll be greeted by a massive circular foyer with a 28-foot domed ceiling and marble columns. A glittering gold chandelier hangs like a crown jewel above, setting the tone for what's to come.

Foyer at 15 High Point Rd. The jaw-dropping foyer is just the beginning of the palace vibes.Wisam Mshati / courtesy of Jane Zhang | Sotheby's

Just beyond the foyer is the great room — and it certainly lives up to the name.

With twin fireplaces, soaring 15-foot ceilings, intricate moulding and three crystal chandeliers, it's pure theatrical drama that looks straight out of a scene from Bridgerton.

Great room at 15 High Point Rd. The massive great room is big enough to host a royal ball — or at least a very fancy dinner party.Wisam Mshati / courtesy of Jane Zhang | Sotheby's

The dining room dials up the glamour with swirling marble floors, dark wood accents and gold dripping from the chandelier.

Two sets of French doors open to a private balcony — perfect for sipping Bordeaux after dinner.

Dining room at 15 High Point Rd. Moody and majestic, this 14-seat dining room is giving "haute cuisine, but make it a period film."Wisam Mshati / courtesy of Jane Zhang | Sotheby's

Tucked away nearby is a cozy, crimson-toned study with built-in bookshelves complete with shiny marble pillars.

Whether you're reading ancient texts or catching up on emails, this space has pure magic vibes fit for Hogwarts.

Study at 15 High Point Rd. The cozy, rich-toned study looks like it could belong to a Hogwarts headmaster — but with better lighting.Wisam Mshati / courtesy of Jane Zhang | Sotheby's

Out back, the mansion's clean white façade overlooks an infinity pool surrounded by perfectly manicured gardens and lush hydrangeas.

Rear exterior of 15 High Point Rd. With its infinity pool and pristine gardens, the backyard screams summer estate in Provence.Wisam Mshati / courtesy of Jane Zhang | Sotheby's

If the main dining room is all dramatic flair, a smaller sitting room tucked off to the side is its softer sister.

With pale wood floors, light walls and a cozy fireplace, it feels like the kind of place Marie Antoinette might have had breakfast — croissant in one hand, couture fan in the other.

Sitting room at 15 High Point Rd. This second dining area is straight out of a Parisian dream — light, airy and très chic.Wisam Mshati / courtesy of Jane Zhang | Sotheby's

But the home's 17 (yes, seventeen) bathrooms take luxury to another level.

With its dramatic green marble tub, intricate marble fireplace and lavish detailing, this one feels more like a Roman bathhouse designed by royalty than your average ensuite.

Primary bath at 75 High Point Rd. Gilded details, patterned wallpaper and that roaring fireplace all say one thing: you've made it.Wisam Mshati / courtesy of Jane Zhang | Sotheby's

One of the many bedrooms features gold crown moulding, a regal bed setup and French windows that open onto Juliet balconies overlooking the sprawling estate.

Bedroom at 15 High Point Rd. Who needs a five-star hotel when your bedroom comes with its own golden throne wall?Wisam Mshati / courtesy of Jane Zhang | Sotheby's

So if you've ever dreamed of living like royalty — or just want to see how the 0.001% live — this iconic Toronto mansion is peak fantasy.

It might cost nearly $50 million, but hey, daydreaming is free.

Gilded French revival palace​

Asking price: $49,950,000

Address: 15 High Point Rd., Toronto, ON

Details: Eight beds and 17 baths spread across 33,000 square feet of luxury palace, set on two acres in Toronto's exclusive Bridle Path neighbourhood.

View it here on Sotheby's

AI tools may have been used to support the creation or distribution of this content; however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of Narcity's Editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.

From Your Site Articles
toronto real estateluxury homeshouses for sale
TorontoCanadaReal EstateReal Estate

Explore this list   👀

  • Narcity Staff

    Narcity Staff will keep you up to date with notices that impact Canadians from coast to coast to coast. From government payments and food recalls to national rankings, cost of living stats and minimum wage updates, all stories are carefully chosen and compiled for you by Narcity journalists dedicated to keeping you informed. Whether you're checking local and national weather reports, deals and discounts, gas prices or job alerts, you can rely on us to keep you informed with trustworthy, relevant articles.

9 big-name celebrities who bought multi-million dollar homes in Ontario

Ontario is home to a lot of celebs. 👀

Here's what $1,900 in rent gets you in 11 Toronto neighbourhoods and the range is wild

Which spot would you pick? 👀

Jordan Peterson's $2.3M Toronto home is for sale — Here's a look inside the lavish property

It's not your average Toronto home.

Gas prices in Canada are dropping in a bunch of cities tomorrow — but rising in a few others

Here's where to fill up today vs. wait for a better deal tomorrow. 👇

Canada's most unique baby names were revealed and you probably haven't heard of some names

A few names were only given to five babies in all of Canada!

These Government of Canada jobs will pay you up to $110,000 if you know a foreign language

You'll use your foreign language skills to help protect Canada's national security.

Amazon is hiring for seasonal jobs during the holidays and you could make over $20 an hour

More than 7,000 jobs will be available across Canada. 📦

Minimum wage just went up across Canada — but one province got left out

There's only one province that hasn't raised its minimum wage in 2025. 😬

This cozy small town in BC was named among Canada's top places to visit in 2026

Escape the city life.

Canadians would 'love' to move to this BC small town with charming streets and lush forest

The ultimate small town vibes.✨

Canadians say they'd 'love' to move to this lakeside Ontario town with dreamy Hamptons vibes

It's home to a "beautiful and unspoiled sandy beach."

Canada's top trending city for renters was revealed and it's not Toronto, Vancouver or Montreal

You'll probably never guess...