canada jobs

The City Of Calgary Is Hiring For So Many Jobs & Some Will Pay You Up To $176K

Your dream job could be right under your nose.

Calgary Staff Writer
The city of Calgary.

If you're looking for a new role and to rake in the coins, the perfect job could be right in front of you. The City Of Calgary is currently hiring for a lot of different roles and some of them will pay you over $77,000.

From learning and wellness, to planning for emergencies, there are loads of roles available. If you have the right degree or experience, one of these jobs could be the one for you.

If you're looking for a Calgary role with the chance to travel, Canada's new "ultra-affordable" Lynx Air is also looking for cabin crew and you don't need any experience.

Leader, Business Planning

Salary: $88,307 to $132,252.

Who Should Apply: If you've got a degree in planning, you could help develop business plans, actions, and budgets for Calgary's Roads. You'll be working alongside the city's wider transportation team and addressing key issues and risks.

Apply Here

Leader, Learning And Wellness

Salary: $88,307 to 135,252.

Who Should Apply: This role is perfect for someone who is passionate about learning and development. You'd be leading the lead the design, development, and execution of wellness strategies as well as overseeing the curriculum and training initiatives.

Apply Here

Manager, Development Planning North

Salary: $110,947 to 176,867.

Who Should Apply: If you're a great communicator, this could be the role for you. You'll need to build relationships with council, customers, communities, government bodies, and support citizen engagement.

Apply Here

Manager, Optimization Services

Salary: $98,270 to 154,609.

Who Should Apply: This role is all about the management and leadership of a range of different teams with the goal of ensuring Emergency Management and Community Safety services for Calgarians and first responders.

Apply Here

Team Lead, Key Accounts

Salary: $77,891 to $117,609.

Who Should Apply: This role needs a problem-solver and someone who is passionate about public service. You'd be leading and managing a customer care program for the city's water utility.

Apply Here

Business Continuity And Emergency Management Planner

Salary: $77,891 to $117,609.

Who Should Apply: You'll need to have a degree in business continuity or risk management as this role is all about being prepared for emergencies. Part of the role will include leading orientations, drills, exercises, and incident debriefs.

Apply Here

