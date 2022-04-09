Canada's New 'Ultra-Affordable' Airline Is Hiring Cabin Crew & You Don't Need Any Experience
Fancy a new adventure? ✈️
Canada's newest "ultra-affordable" airline, Lynx Air, is looking to hire flight attendants in Calgary and you don't even need to have any experience so here's your chance to apply.
Lynx Air, which had its inaugural flight from Calgary to Vancouver this week, is looking for new crew members who can provide "exemplary customer services while maintaining the highest safety standards" to be the face of the brand-new airline.
If getting paid to travel sounds like the dream, here's what you need to be able to do in order to apply.
Crew members have to be able to reach 201 cm flat-footed with shoes and be at least 19 years old. They also need to be legally entitled to work in Canada and hold a valid Canadian passport.
You also need to live within 90 minutes of Calgary, have flexible availability and be able to work reserve shifts. As the role will involve chatting to people from all over the world, a second language is an asset.
In return, Lynx Air offers its crew a competitive salary, the opportunity to travel across Canada and a "healthy work-life balance".
As a brand-new company, new crew members will get the chance to "be part of building something from the ground up", Lynx said.
"Aggressive growth plans of the organization mean there is no limit to how far you can grow your career," it added.
According to the Calgary Herald, Lynx Air currently employs 145 people in Calgary, with plans to expand this to 400 people by the end of the year, and to 3,000 within the next five years so now is a great time to get involved.
Lynx Air Cabin Crew Member
Who Should Apply: Anyone who is keen to explore Canada and get paid to do it. You need to be flexible, calm under pressure and able to provide great customer service.