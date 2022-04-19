NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

canada jobs

6 Remote Jobs In Calgary That Will Pay You Up To $75K To Work From Home

You can work from wherever you want!

Calgary Staff Writer
If you vowed that 2022 would be the end of your time working in an office, you're in luck. There are loads of companies in Calgary hiring right now for remote workers and some even pay up to $75,000 a year.

Making the big bucks and not even having to leave the house is kind of the dream, right? You could work in social media, influencer marketing or even help people schedule moving from their apartments all from the comfort of your own home.

If remote work isn't your thing, Narcity recently compiled a jobs list from the City of Calgary who are hiring for roles that paid up to $176,000. Canada's new "ultra-affordable" airline Lynx Air is also hiring flight attendants if you're looking for opportunities to travel and you don't even need to have any experience.

Call Centre Representative

Company: WestJet

Who Should Apply: If you’re a great communicator and you're passionate about customer service, this is the job for you. You need to live within an hour of Calgary and have high-speed internet, but you and your family get travel perks from day one.

Apply Here

Social Media Manager

Salary: Between $40,000 and $60,000 a year.

Company: HypeForce Marketing

Who Should Apply: If you're a social media whiz, you could be perfect for this role. You will be working for a number of clients across different industries to create stills, Reels and TikToks, developing social media strategies and monitoring analytics.

Apply Here

HR Documentation Consultant

Salary: $45,000 a year.

Company: Peninsula Canada

Who Should Apply: This role involves communicating with clients to help create, update, and review employment documentation for them. You'll need to have a "developing understanding" of employment law especially for policy wording.

Apply Here

Account Coordinator

Salary: $40,000 to $55,000.

Company: Influence Hunter.

Who Should Apply: If you're looking to get into the world of influencer marketing, this is the role for you. As an account coordinator, you'll be both project managing and checking in with clients and influencers to carry out campaigns.

Apply Here

Social Strategist

Salary: $60,000 - $75,000 a year.

Company: Funday

Who Should Apply: You'll be working with Fintech and Crypto clients to develop marketing plans and manage social media accounts. Candidates need to have two to three years of experience in an agency environment.

Apply Here

Move Coordinator

Company: Two Small Men With Big Hearts

Who Should Apply: Moving is a stressful time and you'll be responsible for helping customers prepare for their move and tailor the experience to their needs and budget. You need to be a great communicator and be detail orientated.

Apply Here

