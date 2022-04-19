6 Remote Jobs In Calgary That Will Pay You Up To $75K To Work From Home
You can work from wherever you want!
If you vowed that 2022 would be the end of your time working in an office, you're in luck. There are loads of companies in Calgary hiring right now for remote workers and some even pay up to $75,000 a year.
Making the big bucks and not even having to leave the house is kind of the dream, right? You could work in social media, influencer marketing or even help people schedule moving from their apartments all from the comfort of your own home.
Call Centre Representative
Company: WestJet
Who Should Apply: If you’re a great communicator and you're passionate about customer service, this is the job for you. You need to live within an hour of Calgary and have high-speed internet, but you and your family get travel perks from day one.
Social Media Manager
Someone using TikTok on their phone.
Salary: Between $40,000 and $60,000 a year.
Company: HypeForce Marketing
Who Should Apply: If you're a social media whiz, you could be perfect for this role. You will be working for a number of clients across different industries to create stills, Reels and TikToks, developing social media strategies and monitoring analytics.
HR Documentation Consultant
A woman in a remote meeting.
Salary: $45,000 a year.
Company: Peninsula Canada
Who Should Apply: This role involves communicating with clients to help create, update, and review employment documentation for them. You'll need to have a "developing understanding" of employment law especially for policy wording.
Account Coordinator
Salary: $40,000 to $55,000.
Company: Influence Hunter.
Who Should Apply: If you're looking to get into the world of influencer marketing, this is the role for you. As an account coordinator, you'll be both project managing and checking in with clients and influencers to carry out campaigns.
Social Strategist
A man working on a laptop.
Salary: $60,000 - $75,000 a year.
Company: Funday
Who Should Apply: You'll be working with Fintech and Crypto clients to develop marketing plans and manage social media accounts. Candidates need to have two to three years of experience in an agency environment.
Move Coordinator
Company: Two Small Men With Big Hearts
Who Should Apply: Moving is a stressful time and you'll be responsible for helping customers prepare for their move and tailor the experience to their needs and budget. You need to be a great communicator and be detail orientated.