Government Of Canada Jobs In Alberta Are Available & Some Don't Require Any Experience
From helping visitors in Jasper National Park, to answering 9-1-1 calls, there's something for everyone!
The Government of Canada is hiring for a bunch of roles in Alberta and the positions include a variety of skill sets and experience to meet most peoples' needs.
So, if you are on the hunt for a new job or a change of career, and you are thinking about working for the federal government, there could be something for you.
Before you apply, you should know that the Canadian government’s mandatory vaccination policy is still in effect, which means that you’ll need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to be considered for these positions.
Visitor Experience Students
Salary: $16.99 to $25.52 per hour.
Location: Jasper National Park.
Who Should Apply: There are two separate roles — one for students who can be paired with experienced interpreters during daily tasks and duties to help visitors from around the world. Another role involves working in the information centre, helping visitors, selling park passes and sharing information about Jasper National Park.
Environmental Project Manager
Salary: $101,080 to $117,888.
Location: Edmonton.
Who Should Apply: Public Services and Procurement Canada is looking for someone with experience managing project related to environmental, geotechnical, civil or mining projects. Experience managing teams and people are also required.
Detachment Services Assistant
Salary: $55,543 to $60,130.
Location: Turner Valley.
Who Should Apply: This role within Alberta RCMP is looking for someone who can deal with police situations, multitask, work in a stressful environment and communicate well both in writing and speaking. You also need to be a team player.
9-1-1 Dispatchers
Salary: $51,673 to $60,453.
Location: Edmonton or Red Deer.
Who Should Apply: Strong candidates will be able to show they can multitask, use a computer, and have experience in a job that involves call-taking or dispatching in a police agency. Your schedule should be flexible as this role involves work on short notice and overtime to meet operational needs.
Program Manager, Underwater Archaeology
Salary: $100,531 to $114,948.
Location: Various locations.
Who Should Apply: Parks Canada is seeking a strong leader to direct and manage a team of underwater archaeologists. The successful candidate will have a passion for history, culture and heritage. You'd be building Canada’s knowledge about underwater cultural heritage from coast to coast to coast.
Millwright
Salary: $29.66 to $32.24 per hour.
Location: Drumheller or Edmonton.
Who Should Apply: Correctional Service Canada is looking for someone to install, care, repair and maintain its mechanical equipment and systems. This includes cell doors, security gates, fences and barriers among other things.