canada jobs

The City Of Calgary Is Hiring For So Many Jobs & These Ones Will Pay You Over $80K

You can earn the big bucks!

The Calgary skyline.

The Calgary skyline.

Songquan Deng | Dreamstime

If you're looking for a career change, now could be the perfect time to dust off your resume and apply. The City of Calgary is hiring for loads of jobs and some will pay you over $80,000 a year.

From managing the city's transit systems to providing legal advice on human resources issues, there are loads of different roles out there and you could earn the big bucks in a job that's right on your doorstep.

If you're passionate about making Calgary the best it can be, you might want to consider applying for one of these jobs.

Manager, Bridges and Structures

Salary: $109,719 - $172,622 a year

Who Should Apply: If you've got a degree in civil engineering, this could be the job for you. You'll be responsible for planning, designing and managing the building of new bridges and structures in the city.

Apply Here

HR Legal Counsel

Salary: $112,458 - 176,931 a year

Who Should Apply: Someone with a lot of legal knowledge. This role is all about providing legal insight on human resources issues such as employment, human rights issues, grievances and pensions.

Apply Here

Engineer, Climate Mitigation

Salary: $86,967 - 131,311 a year

Who Should Apply: If you know a lot about climate change and have a background in engineering, you should definitely apply. You'll be helping the community by identifying and managing the risks of climate change and implementing mitigation strategies.

Apply Here

Manager, Transit Service Support

Salary: $99,744 - 156,928 a year

Who Should Apply: Someone with impressive leadership skills. You'd be heading up a team of around 200 employees to help Calgary's transit system be as efficient as possible for citizens using trains and buses.

Apply Here

Senior Auditor

Salary: $89,632 - $137,281 a year

Who Should Apply: Someone who loves a varied work day. As an auditor, you'll be looking at 61 different lines of service and the role includes everything from project management to preparing reports.

Apply Here

Leader, Safety Audit, Assurance & Investigations

Salary: $89,632 - 137,281 a year

Who Should Apply: If you're passionate about occupational hygiene, this is the role for you. You'll be leading a safety “check and balance” team to ensure that the City is meeting its safety commitments.

Apply Here

