The City Of Calgary Is Hiring For So Many Jobs & These Ones Will Pay You Over $80K
You can earn the big bucks!
If you're looking for a career change, now could be the perfect time to dust off your resume and apply. The City of Calgary is hiring for loads of jobs and some will pay you over $80,000 a year.
From managing the city's transit systems to providing legal advice on human resources issues, there are loads of different roles out there and you could earn the big bucks in a job that's right on your doorstep.
If you're passionate about making Calgary the best it can be, you might want to consider applying for one of these jobs.
Manager, Bridges and Structures
Salary: $109,719 - $172,622 a year
Who Should Apply: If you've got a degree in civil engineering, this could be the job for you. You'll be responsible for planning, designing and managing the building of new bridges and structures in the city.
HR Legal Counsel
Salary: $112,458 - 176,931 a year
Who Should Apply: Someone with a lot of legal knowledge. This role is all about providing legal insight on human resources issues such as employment, human rights issues, grievances and pensions.
Engineer, Climate Mitigation
Salary: $86,967 - 131,311 a year
Who Should Apply: If you know a lot about climate change and have a background in engineering, you should definitely apply. You'll be helping the community by identifying and managing the risks of climate change and implementing mitigation strategies.
Manager, Transit Service Support
Salary: $99,744 - 156,928 a year
Who Should Apply: Someone with impressive leadership skills. You'd be heading up a team of around 200 employees to help Calgary's transit system be as efficient as possible for citizens using trains and buses.
Senior Auditor
Salary: $89,632 - $137,281 a year
Who Should Apply: Someone who loves a varied work day. As an auditor, you'll be looking at 61 different lines of service and the role includes everything from project management to preparing reports.
Leader, Safety Audit, Assurance & Investigations
Salary: $89,632 - 137,281 a year
Who Should Apply: If you're passionate about occupational hygiene, this is the role for you. You'll be leading a safety “check and balance” team to ensure that the City is meeting its safety commitments.