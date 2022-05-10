NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
canada jobs

The City Of Calgary Is Hiring & So Many Jobs Will Pay You Up To $50 An Hour

Get your resume ready.

Calgary Staff Writer
The city of Calgary.

The city of Calgary.

Brandon Smith | Dreamstime

Finding a new job can be really stressful, but the perfect role could be right in front of you. The City Of Calgary is currently hiring for a ton of roles and some will pay you over $53 an hour.

They're also looking for a lot of different skill sets from social media and customer service to learning and development — so if you have the relevant experience, one of these jobs could be the perfect match.

If office life just isn't for you, there are also a lot of companies hiring remote workers too and some will pay up to $75,000.

But if you're interested in working for the city and raking in that coin, these are just some of the jobs you could apply for with the City Of Calgary:

Social Media Communications Strategist

Salary: $40.05 - $53.55 an hour.

Who Should Apply: You'll need to be a social media whizz with a ton of experience in order to apply for this role. You'll be developing and implementing social media strategies for Calgary Police. You'll also need to be able to coach members with social media accounts on how to use platforms proactively.

Apply Here

Customer Service & Communications Liaison

Salary: $40.05 - $53.55 an hour.

Who Should Apply: If you've got at least five years of experience in project management and communications, this could be the perfect gig for you. You'll be ensuring the customer service team is using technology effectively and working on messaging for communications projects.

Apply Here

Policy Advisor

Salary: $33.79 - $45.19 an hour.

Who Should Apply: Critical thinkers who are great at building relationships would be really successful in this role. You'd be working alongside experts on Council policy development to review and advise on creating, amending, or rescinding policies.

Apply Here

Information Management Analyst

Salary: $38.14 - $50.98 an hour.

Who Should Apply: If you're super organized and looking for a new challenge, you could be in charge of managing the city's records. You'll need to make sure documents are accessible and available to the right audiences and come up with solutions to make the city's information management as effective as possible.

Apply Here

Parks Business Assistant

Salary: $27.98 - $37.40 an hour.

Who Should Apply: If Parks & Recreation is one of your favourite shows, you could basically become the next Lesley Knope. You'd be providing administrative support across Calgary's parks, answering customer questions and processing bookings.

Apply Here

Learning & Development Advisor

Salary: $38.14 - $50.98 an hour.

Who Should Apply: Someone with a social sciences degree and a passion for staff learning and development. You'd be creating strategies around recruitment, onboarding, development and retention of staff for the City of Calgary. Through monitoring and training, this role is all about making staff the best they can be!

Apply Here

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...