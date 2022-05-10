The City Of Calgary Is Hiring & So Many Jobs Will Pay You Up To $50 An Hour
Get your resume ready.
Finding a new job can be really stressful, but the perfect role could be right in front of you. The City Of Calgary is currently hiring for a ton of roles and some will pay you over $53 an hour.
They're also looking for a lot of different skill sets from social media and customer service to learning and development — so if you have the relevant experience, one of these jobs could be the perfect match.
If office life just isn't for you, there are also a lot of companies hiring remote workers too and some will pay up to $75,000.
But if you're interested in working for the city and raking in that coin, these are just some of the jobs you could apply for with the City Of Calgary:
Social Media Communications Strategist
Salary: $40.05 - $53.55 an hour.
Who Should Apply: You'll need to be a social media whizz with a ton of experience in order to apply for this role. You'll be developing and implementing social media strategies for Calgary Police. You'll also need to be able to coach members with social media accounts on how to use platforms proactively.
Customer Service & Communications Liaison
Salary: $40.05 - $53.55 an hour.
Who Should Apply: If you've got at least five years of experience in project management and communications, this could be the perfect gig for you. You'll be ensuring the customer service team is using technology effectively and working on messaging for communications projects.
Policy Advisor
Salary: $33.79 - $45.19 an hour.
Who Should Apply: Critical thinkers who are great at building relationships would be really successful in this role. You'd be working alongside experts on Council policy development to review and advise on creating, amending, or rescinding policies.
Information Management Analyst
Salary: $38.14 - $50.98 an hour.
Who Should Apply: If you're super organized and looking for a new challenge, you could be in charge of managing the city's records. You'll need to make sure documents are accessible and available to the right audiences and come up with solutions to make the city's information management as effective as possible.
Parks Business Assistant
Salary: $27.98 - $37.40 an hour.
Who Should Apply: If Parks & Recreation is one of your favourite shows, you could basically become the next Lesley Knope. You'd be providing administrative support across Calgary's parks, answering customer questions and processing bookings.
Learning & Development Advisor
Salary: $38.14 - $50.98 an hour.
Who Should Apply: Someone with a social sciences degree and a passion for staff learning and development. You'd be creating strategies around recruitment, onboarding, development and retention of staff for the City of Calgary. Through monitoring and training, this role is all about making staff the best they can be!