The Government Of Alberta Is Hiring For So Many Jobs & These Will Pay Over $70K
Time to update that resume!
If gas and grocery prices are making you reevaluate your current job scenario, you're in luck. The Government of Alberta is hiring for loads of different jobs and you could earn $70,000 or more.
There are a ton of government jobs available, and you could work in anything from wildlife biology to communications and get paid a decent salary too.
If you're based in Calgary, the perfect job could actually be right on your doorstep, as the City Of Calgary is hiring and you could get paid up to $50 an hour. Or if remote work is more your speed, there are jobs that pay up to $100,000 and you can work from your couch.
However, if you're looking for a career switch-up in Alberta, these government jobs could have you earning the big bucks in no time.
Priority Issues and Communications Coordinator
Salary: $70,028 to $91,534 a year.
Location: Edmonton, AB.
Who Should Apply: Someone with a degree in education, communications or public relations. You'll be working to manage "critical and emerging issues" and you'll need to be able to give timely and accurate advice on how to communicate on these issues.
Contaminated Sites Coordinator
Salary: $70,028 to $91,534 a year.
Location: Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer, AB.
Who Should Apply: Someone who knows all about environmental quality such as human health and land conservation. You'll be overseeing the processes around the management of contaminated sites and offer advice on environmental issues.
Manager, Indigenous Women's Initiatives
Salary: $79,931 - $107,564 a year.
Location: Edmonton, AB.
Who Should Apply: If you have a degree in native studies or community development, this role would give you the opportunity to make a difference. You'd be responsible for the implementation of initiatives to support Indigenous women and their families and working across ministries on Indigenous women's issues.
Investigations Manager
Salary: $79,931 to $107,564 a year.
Location: Calgary, AB.
Who Should Apply: This role is perfect for someone with a background in criminology. You'd be responsible for overseeing criminal investigations for serious incidents and manage relationships between police and community groups.
Senior Wildlife Biologist
Salary: $76,685 to $ 99,323 a year.
Location: Fort McMurray, AB.
Who Should Apply: Someone who lives and breathes all things wildlife. This role involves managing wildlife habitat programs in the area and ensuring the long-term sustainability of wildlife populations.
Manager
Salary: $79,932 - $107,565 a year.
Location: Vermilion, AB.
Who Should Apply: If you have a great knowledge of court operations, this is the job for you. You'd be managing court operations in St. Pauls and Vermilion so you'll need to have strong leadership, communication and analytical skills and be able to use sound judgment to make decisions.
Building Technical Advisor
Salary: $80,822 - $100,751 a year.
Location: Various
Who Should Apply: Someone with an engineering background and is dedicated to safety. You'll be researching building safety codes in the province and provide consistent and high quality information to help ensure high standards.
Senior Policy Analyst
Salary: $70,028 to $91,534 a year.
Location: Edmonton, AB.
Who Should Apply: If you're passionate about healthcare, this is the role for you. You'd be making recommendations on policies surrounding health professionals and you'll need to be able to build positive connections with clients to be successful.