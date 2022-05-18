NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

canada jobs

5 Remote Jobs Hiring In Calgary That Will Pay You Up To $100K To Work From Your Couch

Who wants to commute, anyway?

Calgary Staff Writer
Someone working remotely on their laptop.

Photoguns | Dreamstime

Summer is fast approaching and if you're looking to spend more time at home and less time in traffic, you're in luck. There are loads of remote jobs hiring in Calgary and you could even get paid up to $140,000 a year.

Remote work gives you the option to turn your local coffee shop or balcony into your own personal office — which is an extra special perk on those really sunny days. You could work in anything from sales to managing flight schedules without even needing to leave the house.

And while there are plenty of cool opportunities out there, like with The City Of Calgary (currently looking to fill a bunch of positions that pay up to $50 an hour), or with the Calgary Zoo, the fact that you can work from home definitely gives these jobs a leg up on the competition.

So if you're open to the possibilities of remote working, you'll want to check out these roles:

Virtual Field Sales Consultant

Salary: $70,000 to $110,000 a year.

Company: Moneris

Who Should Apply: Someone who's great at building connections and is extremely motivated. This role involves negotiating on pricing and contract terms as well as helping new and existing clients target their business needs.

Apply Here

Insurance Representative

Salary: $50,000 to $80,000 a year.

Company: FaithLife Financial

Who Should Apply: Someone with a strong sales background that loves making connections. You'll need to be able to give amazing customer service to clients and be able to respond to their needs.

Apply Here

Inside Sales Representative

Salary: $70,000 to $115,000 a year.

Company: Jumpfactor Marketing

Who Should Apply: Someone who’s super tech-savvy and ready to be on the phone a lot! You’ll need to be organized, resourceful and really great at writing persuasive emails to generate sales leads.

Apply Here

Manager, Schedule Publications

Salary: $104,728 to $141,690 a year.

Company: WestJet

Who Should Apply: If you're super organized and you have a great knowledge of airline scheduling, this could be the role for you. You'll be making sure flight schedules are up to date and ready for customers to buy and handling any issues.

Apply Here

Community Engagement Consultant

Salary: $65,822 to $82,278 a year.

Company: Servus Credit Union

Who Should Apply: Someone with six years of marketing or brand experience and a relevant degree. You'll be working with retail and baking clients to raise brand awareness and manage sponsorships.

Apply Here

