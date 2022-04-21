Calgary Zoo Is Hiring For So Many Jobs & They Don't All Include Picking Up Poop
One of these could be your dream job!
If it was ever your childhood dream to work at the zoo, you're in luck. Calgary Zoo is currently hiring for loads of jobs and you could find yourself with the cutest workmates ever.
The zoo is looking for everything from Animal Care Assistants to Communications Advisors to ensure the zoo is magical for its guests. There's also a mix of full-time positions and summer jobs, depending on what you're looking for.
As well as a cool work location, your workmates would include thousands of animals including tigers, red pandas and giraffes. You'd even get to see the zoo's newest additions including a baby gorilla and a porcupette.
The City of Calgary is also currently hiring in the city, and some jobs will pay you the big bucks. If you'd rather ditch the office altogether, there's also plenty of remote working opportunities available and some will even pay you $75,000.
Animal Care Assistant
Who Should Apply: If you're looking to kick start a career in animal care, this could be the role for you. As an Animal Care Assistant, you'll be helping support the team and tasks would include feeding animals and cleaning and maintaining back of house areas. You'll need a degree in biology or zoology or relevant experience.
Communications Advisor
Who Should Apply: You'll be spreading the word about all the news straight from the zoo and developing a communications strategy to raise awareness for the brand. This role is perfect for someone that is a strong writer and talented at crafting content.
Wildlife Visitor Experience Host
Who Should Apply: This role is all about making the experience for guests of the zoo as amazing as possible. If you're a talented storyteller, you're passionate about wildlife conservation, and you're looking for the dream summer job, this is it.
Summer Camp Leader
Who Should Apply: Calgary Zoo's Summer Camp Leaders need to plan weeklong programmes including crafts, activities and stories to take place across eight weeks. You'll be making sure campers have fun and are supervised at all times.
Banquet Captain
Who Should Apply: You'll be working to deliver Calgary Zoo's catered events. Banquet Captains need to make sure catered events are prepared and beautifully decorated and work with catering teams to make sure events run smoothly. If you've got food and beverage experience, this is the role for you.
Performer, Theatrical Visitor Engagement
Who Should Apply: If you're creative and theatrical, this is your time to shine. You can sing, play instruments, and help create new performances to entertain zoo guests to make their days magical.