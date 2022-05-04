Parks Canada Jobs Are Available In Alberta & Some Pay Up To $35/hr
You can get paid to work in the great outdoors.
If you've ever dreamed of spending all your days surrounded by the stunning scenery of Banff or Jasper, here's your chance.
Parks Canada is hiring for loads of jobs where you'd have the most beautiful workplace on the planet and you can get paid up to $35 an hour.
If you're on the hunt for a new position and you're ready to trade in office life for the great outdoors, you could work as a lifeguard, a cashier or even on a maintenance crew to make sure hiking trails can be enjoyed for years to come.
All Parks Canada employees are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, so you'll need to make sure you meet these requirements before applying.
Driver/operator — road maintenance
Salary: $25.82 to $28.06 per hour
Location: Lake Louise, AB
Who Should Apply: Anyone with a Class 1 driver's license, an air brake certification and experience operating heavy equipment, especially vacuum trucks. You'd be operating medium, heavy and specialized vehicles including a vacuum truck across Lake Louise, Yoho and Kootenay.
Lifeguard
Salary: $27.22 to $29.57 per hour
Location: Miette Hot Springs, Jasper, AB
Who Should Apply: If you love sitting outside and soaking up the sun, this could be the job for you! You'd be supervising guests at Miette's outdoor pools and providing emergency care if necessary. You'd also get to spend all day surrounded by stunning Jasper mountains.
Maintenance worker — trail crew
Salary: $24.26 to $26.37 per hour
Location: Jasper, AB
Who Should Apply: Anyone with experience performing maintenance tasks and operating machinery could be a good fit. You'd be repairing trails, roads, bridges and other facilities on some of Jasper's most-loved hiking trails so guests can continue to enjoy them. You'll need to be handy with tools and have a chainsaw certification.
Automotive mechanic
Salary: $32.80 to $35.64 per hour
Location: Banff and Jasper, AB
Who Should Apply: If you're an experienced mechanic and want to live in the mountains, this might just be the perfect gig. This position involves maintaining and repairing Parks Canada vehicles. You'll need to be able to lift heavy equipment but you'll be working with the mountains right at your doorstep.
Visitor facilities or services attendant
Salary: $19.83 to $26.51 per hour
Location: Banff, AB
Who Should Apply: Anyone who's dreamed of working outside at some of the most beautiful campgrounds in the country. As a facilities attendant, you'll be working to make sure Banff's stunning campgrounds are clean, tidy and ready for guests. Meanwhile, in services, duties will include giving great customer service to guests, providing orientations and confirming reservations.
Cashier
Salary: $23.20 to $25.21 per hour
Location: Banff Hot Springs, Banff, AB
Who Should Apply: Anyone with experience in customer service, cash handling and POS systems. You'd be working at the iconic Banff Hot Springs, where you'd be greeting guests and assisting with day-to-day cleaning and maintenance of the facilities.