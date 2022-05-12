Parks Canada Jobs Are Available Across Canada & You Could Get Paid Up To $29 An Hour
No university or college education is required and you get to work at a national park! ⛰️
There are Parks Canada jobs available all over the country and with some, you can make up to $29 an hour while working at a national park!
Canada has 48 national parks from coast to coast to coast and you can find government of Canada jobs with Parks Canada at spots in Ontario, B.C., Alberta and Manitoba.
With these positions, the hourly pay ranges from $19 to $29 which is higher than the minimum wage in any province or territory and higher than the federal minimum wage.
All Parks Canada employees have to attest to their COVID-19 vaccination status and the requirement of being fully vaccinated applies whether you work remotely or on-site.
That mandate also applies to all types of jobs whether they're permanent, short term or casual.
Here are seven Parks Canada jobs that you can apply to if you want to get paid to work while surrounded by Canada's natural landscapes.
Visitor Services Attendant
Salary: $24.39 to $26.51 an hour
Location: Point Pelee National Park – Leamington, Ontario
Who Should Apply: People employed or residing in Leamington and within a 60-kilometre radius of Leamington can apply.
You need to have a secondary school diploma, be bilingual in English and French, and have experience interacting with the public, handling cash and operating point of sale equipment.
Knowledge of Parks Canada, the history of Point Pelee National Park and the services, programs and fees of the park is also required.
The closing date is May 22, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Cleaner
Salary: $19.83 to $21.58 an hour
Location: Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Parks – Rogers Pass, B.C.
Who Should Apply: People residing within a 75-kilometre radius of Rogers Pass, B.C. can apply.
It's essential that you have a secondary school diploma, a valid class 5 driver's licence, knowledge of how to read and follow instructions for cleaning products and knowledge of health and safety procedures.
The closing date is May 18, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Visitor Facilities Attendant (Cleaner)
Salary: $19.83 to $21.58 an hour
Location: Riding Mountain National Park – Wasagaming, Manitoba
Who Should Apply: People employed or residing in Wasagaming and within a 300-kilometre radius of Wasagaming can apply to this inventory.
The job requires the successful completion of grade 10 along with knowledge of how to read and follow instructions for cleaning products and knowledge of Riding Mountain National Park and the surrounding areas.
The closing date is June 30, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Lifeguard
Salary: $27.22 to $29.57 an hour
Location: Canadian Rockies Hot Springs – Radium Hot Springs, B.C.
Who Should Apply: People residing within a 300-kilometre radius of Radium Hot Springs, B.C. can apply for this inventory.
The requirements for the position include the successful completion of secondary school.
You need a valid Canadian National Lifeguard Service Certification or International Life Saving Federation Pool Lifeguard equivalent certification, CPR "Basic Rescuer" or "C" level, and Aquatic Emergency Care or first aid training.
Experience providing information and service to the public, using point of sale equipment, cash handling, balancing daily sales, and cleaning washrooms and facilities is also required.
The closing date is September 3, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Visitor Services Attendant (Visitor Centre/Entry Gates/Various Locations)
Salary: $24.39 to $26.51 an hour
Location: Banff National Park – Banff, Alberta
Who Should Apply: People residing within a 250-kilometre radius of Banff can apply for this job inventory.
A secondary school diploma is required for the position along with experience in anticipating and meeting public needs, resolving complaints with professionalism, handling cash and operating point of sales.
Knowledge of Parks Canada, Banff National Park visitor services and regulations, permits and entry fees is also necessary.
The closing date is June 30, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Cashier
Salary: $23.20 to $25.21 an hour
Location: Canadian Rockies Hot Springs – Radium Hot Springs, B.C.
Who Should Apply: People residing within a 300-kilometre radius of Radium Hot Springs, B.C. are allowed to apply for the inventory.
The job requires the successful completion of secondary school and experience in providing information and service to the public, using point of sale equipment, cash handling, balancing daily sales and cleaning washrooms and facilities.
Also, you need knowledge of Parks Canada, the Canadian Rockies Hot Springs facilities, Banff, Yoho and Kootenay National Parks, cash handling practices and health and safety practices.
The closing date is September 3, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Visitor Services Attendant
Salary: $24.39 to $26.51 an hour
Location: Lake Louise, Yoho and Kootenay Field Unit – Lake Louise, Alberta, Radium Hot Springs, B.C. or Field, B.C.
Who Should Apply: People who work or reside within a 500-kilometre radius of Lake Louise, Alberta, Radium Hot Springs, B.C. or Field, B.C. can apply for the inventory.
The job requires the successful completion of secondary school along with experience in providing information and services to the public, using point of sale equipment, cash handling, balancing daily sales and basic computer applications.
Knowledge of Banff, Yoho and Kootenay National Parks and surrounding areas, cash handling practices and safe work practices is needed as well.
The closing date is May 19, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
