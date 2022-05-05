Parks Canada Jobs Are Available In BC & Some Pay Up To $80K
Your office can be the mountains! ⛰️
B.C. is full of amazing parks and natural wonders — so why not make it your job to take care of them?
Parks Canada is hiring for a ton of jobs right now, and your new office could be in Yoho National Park, or somewhere just as breathtaking.
You would literally be getting paid to enjoy some of the most beautiful places in Canada. Some of the jobs are hourly, and others are salary — where you can make up to $80,000 a year.
If you're a nature-lover who needs a new gig, it's a pretty ideal time to start applying.
All Parks Canada employees are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, so make sure you meet these requirements before applying to these jobs.
Lifeguard
Salary: $27.22 to $29.57 per hour
Location: Radium Hot Springs, BC
Who Should Apply: Calling all lifeguards! If you have your certification, why not work in this stunning location? The Radium Hot Springs lifeguard will make sure everyone is safe at the pool, and complete other tasks to help run the pool.
Facility Cleaner/Janitor
Salary: $19.83 to $21.58 per hour
Location: Pacific Rim National Park Reserve, BC
Who Should Apply: Tofino is known for its beauty, surfable waves, and gorgeous rainforest. You will be helping protect the park in this role by cleaning the campgrounds and park facilities.
Cashier
Salary: $23.20 to $25.21 per hour
Location: Radium Hot Springs, BC
Who Should Apply: If taking a lunch break in a natural hot spring pool sounds like a dream come true — apply here. This position handles the cash for the hot spring pool and other facilities in the park.
Visitor Services Attendant
Salary: $24.39 to $26.51 per hour
Location: Radium Hot Springs, BC or Field, BC
Who Should Apply: Organization and friendliness are key in this role. Attendants are responsible for greeting park visitors and even recommending activities for them. If you know anything and everything about the outdoorsy life — this could be a great fit.
Maintenance Worker III
Salary: $25.94 to $28.19 per hour
Location: Radium Hot Springs, BC or Field, BC
Who Should Apply: This position is responsible for general maintenance and repairs for Parks Canada. It's the perfect way to help maintain the beauty of nature.
Finance and Administrative Officer
Salary: $58,336 to $81,834
Location: Metro Vancouver and on Vancouver Island
Who Should Apply: You have to have experience in finance for this role, and be willing to visit parks around Vancouver and Vancouver Island — so maybe you'll even get to see the Botanical Beach. In the position, you would provide operational or analytical financial and administrative services.