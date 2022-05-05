NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
canada jobs

Parks Canada Jobs Are Available In BC & Some Pay Up To $80K

Your office can be the mountains! ⛰️

Vancouver Editor
Parks Canada sign for Yoho National Park. Right:
Timon Schneider | Dreamstime, @lasrocosasconpaula | Instagram

B.C. is full of amazing parks and natural wonders — so why not make it your job to take care of them?

Parks Canada is hiring for a ton of jobs right now, and your new office could be in Yoho National Park, or somewhere just as breathtaking.

You would literally be getting paid to enjoy some of the most beautiful places in Canada. Some of the jobs are hourly, and others are salary — where you can make up to $80,000 a year.

If you're a nature-lover who needs a new gig, it's a pretty ideal time to start applying.

All Parks Canada employees are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, so make sure you meet these requirements before applying to these jobs.

Lifeguard

Salary: $27.22 to $29.57 per hour

Location: Radium Hot Springs, BC

Who Should Apply: Calling all lifeguards! If you have your certification, why not work in this stunning location? The Radium Hot Springs lifeguard will make sure everyone is safe at the pool, and complete other tasks to help run the pool.

Apply Here

Facility Cleaner/Janitor

Salary: $19.83 to $21.58 per hour

Location: Pacific Rim National Park Reserve, BC

Who Should Apply: Tofino is known for its beauty, surfable waves, and gorgeous rainforest. You will be helping protect the park in this role by cleaning the campgrounds and park facilities.

Apply Here

Cashier

Salary: $23.20 to $25.21 per hour

Location: Radium Hot Springs, BC

Who Should Apply: If taking a lunch break in a natural hot spring pool sounds like a dream come true — apply here. This position handles the cash for the hot spring pool and other facilities in the park.

Apply Here

Visitor Services Attendant

Salary: $24.39 to $26.51 per hour

Location: Radium Hot Springs, BC or Field, BC

Who Should Apply: Organization and friendliness are key in this role. Attendants are responsible for greeting park visitors and even recommending activities for them. If you know anything and everything about the outdoorsy life — this could be a great fit.

Apply Here

Maintenance Worker III

Salary: $25.94 to $28.19 per hour

Location: Radium Hot Springs, BC or Field, BC

Who Should Apply: This position is responsible for general maintenance and repairs for Parks Canada. It's the perfect way to help maintain the beauty of nature.

Apply Here

Finance and Administrative Officer

Salary: $58,336 to $81,834

Location: Metro Vancouver and on Vancouver Island

Who Should Apply: You have to have experience in finance for this role, and be willing to visit parks around Vancouver and Vancouver Island — so maybe you'll even get to see the Botanical Beach. In the position, you would provide operational or analytical financial and administrative services.

Apply Here

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...