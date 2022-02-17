Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
canada jobs

People Are Sharing What Jobs They Do For Over $35/hr In BC & Some Don't Even Need A Degree

There are some pretty cool career options out there.

Vancouver Editor
People Are Sharing What Jobs They Do For Over $35/hr In BC & Some Don't Even Need A Degree
Stephen Smith | Dreamstime, Gabriel Vergani | Dreamstime

Finding a job that is going to pay you well and doesn't require a lot of schooling can be tough.

Luckily someone sparked a helpful conversation, asking people in B.C. who make over $35 an hour what they do for work and how much schooling they did to get there.

While some people needed to go to school for these well-paying jobs, there were a few that didn't require any degrees.

B.C. has a high cost of living, with Vancouver's average rent for a one-bedroom place sitting at $2,200, so any tips on how to get paid more are very welcome.

The Reddit user who asked the question said that she is 28 years old and lives in Victoria. She was considering going back to school, with the goal of getting a job that pays over $35 per hour.

So, she turned to the world of Reddit to help figure out how to make it possible, and people came forward in huge numbers.

Some careers were kind of niche, but apparently, there's a huge demand. Going into a field like that would make it way easier to get a job right out of school.

The thread gave some great tips.

While some didn't need a school degree, you would have to put in time doing an apprenticeship. It might be worth the pay though.

A lot of people in the thread suggested getting into the trades. School is required, but it sounds more flexible than some other degrees out there.

There were some great suggestions and high salaries.

So many interesting jobs were listed, that would make almost anyone consider a career change.

Some don't require school but do require lots of bravery.

People were super helpful and ready to give lots of information about their career paths.

Trades were definitely highly recommended by people in the thread.

If you're looking to switch things up in your career, now you have some ideas!

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

canada jobs

The City of Calgary Is Hiring & So Many Jobs Will Pay You Over $100k

Time to update your resume!

Lisa Bourgeault | Dreamstime

Job hunting can be a pretty stressful time, especially when it comes to getting a decent wage. However, the City of Calgary is currently hiring for a lot of jobs and many of those could pay you over $100,000.

There's a range of jobs on offer from parks ecologists, managing community wellbeing for citizens, and city planning.

Keep ReadingShow less
jobs in ontario

8 Ontario Jobs That Are Currently Hiring & Will Pay You Over $100K

Get your resume ready.

@cityoflondonont | Instagram, @sunnybrook | Instagram

Get your resumes ready! There are currently multiple companies looking for applicants all over Ontario, and they will pay you a pretty penny. From jobs in London to openings in Toronto, there are a bunch of positions to apply for.

Here are eight Ontario jobs that will pay you six figures, and some need less experience than others.

Keep ReadingShow less
canada jobs

A SportChek Casting Call Is Looking For A Family In Vancouver & You Can Make $3K In 3 Days

You only have one day to apply!

Iryna Tolmachova | Dreamstime, Dreammediapeel | Dreamstime

SportChek is looking for families in Vancouver, B.C. to take part in a campaign, and you can make $3,000 in just three days.

The campaign is holding casting calls through Milo Casting and is looking for families of four. In specific, they are looking for a family with two parents and two children living in the Vancouver area.

Keep ReadingShow less
canada jobs

A List Ranking Ottawa's Top Employers Just Dropped & These 7 Are Hiring Now

Full time work, remote jobs and student positions available.

Paul Mckinnon | Dreamstime, Ken Pilon | Dreamstime

Are you thinking about a career change? The best employers in the Ottawa region have been announced for 2022, so it's a great time to see what job opportunities are out there.

The National Capital Region's Top Employers is an annual competition that recognizes the best places to work in the Ottawa-Gatineau area, and they just released the latest list.

Keep ReadingShow less