TransLink Is Hiring For So Many Different Jobs & Some Pay Over $78K
It's one of B.C.'s top employers, too!
When you think of TransLink jobs, you probably think of bus drivers first — but there are actually a ton of different positions open across Metro Vancouver's transit system.
The company is hiring for many different roles, and there's a little something for everyone.
There are some super creative gigs for the artsy people out there, and then some more technical ones for others. The experience needed for each also varies — and some don't even require any post-secondary education.
If you're looking to upgrade to a higher-paying career, this could be your chance. Some of the jobs that TransLink is hiring for right now are offering salaries over $78,000.
According to the TransLink career website, they are actually named as one of the province's top employers. Working for one of the best employers in the entire province would be pretty sweet.
Time to get applying!
Graphic Designer
Salary: $6,459 per month
Who Should Apply: If you want a stable job with a creative flair, this could be just the right one for you. You would be executing the creative directions of TransLink marketing programs and campaigns.
Maybe you could even bring the Canucks mascot into some campaigns for celeb power.
Senior Indigenous Relations Lead
Salary: $78,530 per year
Who Should Apply: In this position, you would be consulting with "First Nation communities and urban Indigenous peoples on policies, plans and projects initiated by TransLink," said the posting.
TransLink is looking for someone with a degree in, or related to, engineering.
Planning Projects Coordinator
Salary: $60,541 per year.
Who Should Apply: This role requires some serious organization. You would be tracking projects, analyzing budgets, and updating systems in this position.
You need at least three years of related experience to apply.
Talent Acquisition Specialist
Salary: $60,541 per year
Who Should Apply: If you got this position, you could help other people get their dream jobs too.
TransLink is looking for someone to find their ideal candidates, and develop a recruitment plan. To apply you should have an HR degree, and three years of experience.
Project Coordinator, Surrey-Langley Skytrain Project
Salary: $69,250 per year
Who Should Apply: If you love seeing something through, beginning to end, this job will probably appeal to you. You can plan and develop a project, and watch it come to life.
Compensation Advisor
Salary: $78,530 per year
Who Should Apply: You need to have expertise in compensation, job design, and performance management for this role. You would be recommending pay levels, and addressing issues throughout the TransLink enterprise.
Claims Administration Clerk
Salary: $4,162 per month
Who Should Apply: This is a temporary position, but great for anyone who wants to gain some experience in the industry.
The role requires someone to enter and update incident reports and insurance claim information. You need a high school degree to apply, and only one year of experience in a related role.