The Best Employers For Young People In Canada Were Just Announced & 14 Of Them Are In BC
Looking for a job? Apply here!
Most young people really value their working environment, and it turns out that B.C. has some of the best places for them to work in Canada.
It's good news for anyone on the job hunt in B.C. right now because there are 14 employees who made the list for the best for young people to work for!
Say goodbye to that manager who you just don't get along with, and hello to a thriving work environment.
The employers were considered by Canada’s Top Employers for Young People competition, who announced the results on their website and in their magazine, co-published with The Globe and Mail.
They looked at employers all over the country, based on how they "attract and retain younger workers," Canada's Top 100 website said.
They considered programs and benefits like tuition assistance, mentorship, training management, and initiatives. They also considered the "average age of employees at each employer to better understand the composition and profile of their workforce," it said.
Basically, everything aimed to help the Generation Z workers in the companies was considered.
B.C. has a total of 14 employers on this winner's list, so get out your resume because here they are!
Ausenco Engineering Canada
The Canadas Top 100 website said that this B.C. company gives three weeks of paid vacation, to new employees, after a year on the job! If that doesn't convince you, they also won because they give scholarships, and have programs for people in university to gain work experience.
BC Hydro
BC Hydro made the winner list because they place a focus on employee well-being, by doing things like "regular campaigns and lifestyle challenges to encourage healthy behaviours throughout the year, and a volunteer network of health and wellness representatives," said the website.
They also have a pension plan, health benefits, and good vacation time!
University of British Columbia
The university encourages employees to take care of their physical and mental health, with activities and programs. They also give flexible working options to parents!
Perkins & Will Canada Architects
Employees here get a health and wellness budget every year! The company also "invests in ongoing professional development with tuition subsidies for courses both related and not directly related to an employee's current position," said the website.
DLA Piper (Canada)
There is a lot of training opportunities here, and they have a whole mental health week once a year! They also have a good retirement plan, to help employees prepare for the future.
West Fraser Timber Co. LTD.
Employees can have the option for a share purchase plan here! The company also supports the environment with a tree-planting incentive and gives to charity.
BC Public Service
This organization works a lot with the community, in charity events and fundraising. They also have "an in-house Learning Centre with a dedicated House of Indigenous Learning, providing resources to support employees in their reconciliation journey," according to the website.
City of Surrey
The City of Surrey has an Inclusive Employer Awards program that offers work opportunities to residents, and inclusive recreational spots!
Mott MacDonald Canada Limited
As a top employer for young people, Mott MacDonald has a whole portal that is dedicated to well-being. They have resources to keep employees healthy and have some great bonuses to offer.
Clio
This employer paces a focus on being an anti-racist organization and providing mental health support. They even give employees that option to "become owners through a share purchase plan that is available to all," said the website.
Providence Health Care
The time off that employees get here is the top reason for them winning. They get 18 sick days that are paid a year! They also offer mental health resources to keep employees' in a good state of mind.
SAP Canada Inc.
This company is fully remote, allowing more flexibility for employees. They also cover things like fertility treatments and give adoption subsidies.
Telus Communications
Telus gives employees alternative options for working, like working from home. Their headquarters in Vancouver has amazing outdoor gardens for people to enjoy too!
Teck Resources Ltd
This company works to prepare their employees for the future, with a retirement plan and hands-on help. They also give support to employees doing courses and training outside the company.