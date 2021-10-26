Trending Tags

6 Jobs In BC That Will Pay You $100K Or More & You Don't Need A Degree

6 Jobs In BC That Will Pay You $100K Or More & You Don't Need A Degree
It can be tough looking for a job that doesn't require a lot of qualifications. There are some high-paying positions hiring in B.C. right now though and you don't require a degree.

Especially if you live in Vancouver, you're going to need something that pays a good salary. You can also find remote jobs in BC that will pay you a six-figure salary to work from home here.

Here are six jobs right now that will pay over $100,000, and you don't need a degree to apply.

Salesperson/Estimator

Salary: Up to $100,000 a year

Company: Envision Painting Ltd.

Who Should Apply: This is a family-run company and the posting says that you'll be working in a tight-knit group of people. So, if you want to really have your feet on the ground and you're eager to learn, this might be for you.

Apply Here

Maintenance Supervisor

Salary: Up to $100,000 a year

Company: Millwright

Who Should Apply: If you have a skill for maintenance and feel comfortable taking on a leadership role, this position will give you a great experience.

Apply Here

Director of Operations

Salary: Up to $100,000 a year

Company: Freshslice Pizza

Who Should Apply: If you have experience in a quick-service food spot, and want to level up with some management experience you should apply. It's for Freshslice Pizza, so bonus if you love a good slice.

Apply Here

Facilities Manager

Salary: Up to $120,000 a year

Company: Island Tug and Barge Ltd.

Who Should Apply: You'll get to play an important role at a big company, so if you want room for growth this is for you. Education is preferred, but not a requirement, so if you write a killer cover letter you have a good chance!

Apply Here

Estimator/Project Manager

Salary: Up to $150,000 a year

Company: Express Employment Professionals

Who Should Apply: If you're good at taking on a leadership position, this job gives you the opportunity to do so. You'll work to organize and plan a construction project, which is a great experience.

Apply Here

Production Manager - Manufacturing

Salary: Up to $100,000 a year

Company: Sign A Rama Vancouver

Who Should Apply: You'll get great experience overseeing, hiring, and training people in this role. They stress organization in the posting, so make sure you love to plan and stay on task.

Apply Here

