6 Jobs In BC That Will Pay You $100K Or More & You Don't Need A Degree
No degree, no problem 💸
It can be tough looking for a job that doesn't require a lot of qualifications. There are some high-paying positions hiring in B.C. right now though and you don't require a degree.
Especially if you live in Vancouver, you're going to need something that pays a good salary. You can also find remote jobs in BC that will pay you a six-figure salary to work from home here.
Here are six jobs right now that will pay over $100,000, and you don't need a degree to apply.
Salesperson/Estimator
Salary: Up to $100,000 a year
Company: Envision Painting Ltd.
Who Should Apply: This is a family-run company and the posting says that you'll be working in a tight-knit group of people. So, if you want to really have your feet on the ground and you're eager to learn, this might be for you.
Maintenance Supervisor
Salary: Up to $100,000 a year
Company: Millwright
Who Should Apply: If you have a skill for maintenance and feel comfortable taking on a leadership role, this position will give you a great experience.
Director of Operations
Salary: Up to $100,000 a year
Company: Freshslice Pizza
Who Should Apply: If you have experience in a quick-service food spot, and want to level up with some management experience you should apply. It's for Freshslice Pizza, so bonus if you love a good slice.
Facilities Manager
Salary: Up to $120,000 a year
Company: Island Tug and Barge Ltd.
Who Should Apply: You'll get to play an important role at a big company, so if you want room for growth this is for you. Education is preferred, but not a requirement, so if you write a killer cover letter you have a good chance!
Estimator/Project Manager
Salary: Up to $150,000 a year
Company: Express Employment Professionals
Who Should Apply: If you're good at taking on a leadership position, this job gives you the opportunity to do so. You'll work to organize and plan a construction project, which is a great experience.
Production Manager - Manufacturing
Salary: Up to $100,000 a year
Company: Sign A Rama Vancouver
Who Should Apply: You'll get great experience overseeing, hiring, and training people in this role. They stress organization in the posting, so make sure you love to plan and stay on task.