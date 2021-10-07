Trending Tags

things to do this weekend in vancouver

7 Free Things To Do In Vancouver This Weekend To Get Your Fall Fix

You can still have fun on a budget 💸

@weareveano | Instagram, Shahnoor Habib | Dreamstime

If you're broke AF but still want to get out and do something this weekend, here's your answer. It's time to pause binging Squid Game and get out of the house to enjoy the many free fall activities Vancouver has in store.

As one of the most beautiful cities around, there is a ton to explore for free. Watch the leaves turn on a stunning fall hike, or check out some of the free local activities.

Adventure into a neighbourhood you haven't been to yet, or check out some spooky landmarks to celebrate the season.

Here are seven things to keep you busy this weekend, for free.

Take A Walk Through Queen Elizabeth Park

Price: Free

Address: 4600 Cambie St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: It's a super central location, and an easy way to enjoy nature without a hike.

Get An Epic Photo On The Lynn Canyon Suspension Bridge 

Price: Free

Address: 3690 Park Rd, North Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: It is super picturesque, and unlike the Capilano one, it's free!

Visit The Port Kells Nurseries Pumpkin Patch

Price: Free

Address: 18730 88 Ave W, Surrey, BC

Why You Need To Go: There is free admission to check out their pumpkin patch, cedar maze, chicken coop, and pig pen!

Stroll Through Kitsilano Farmers Market

Price: Free

Address: 2690 Larch St, Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Going to a farmers market is fun even when you don't buy anything. It's a fun place to go on a Saturday to people watch, and this one is in a beautiful area.

Bike The Seawall

Price: Free

Address: Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Biking the seawall is always an amazing time. You get a bit of exercise and breathtaking views the entire time.

Go On A Haunted Tour

Price: Free

Address: Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: There are a ton of haunted sites in Vancouver that you can go visit. Get in the spooky mood and stop by the iconic Hycroft Manor, the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver, the Old Spaghetti Factory and The Vogue Theatre to spot some ghosts.

Go Camping

Price: Free

Address: Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This is probably one of the last weekends that you can go camping before it's way too cold. If you're up for a day trip head to Manning Park for a great camping spot

