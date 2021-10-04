Trending Tags

halloween in vancouver

Halloween In Vancouver Is Taking Spooky To A Whole New Level With This Year's Activities

It's the most wonderful time of the year 👻 🎃

@pne_playland | Instagram, @maanfarms | Instagram

Spooky season is officially upon us and you know what that means... it's time to start planning what to do on Halloween.

It's the question we all start asking around this time, as we scramble to find the perfect costume (let's hope it isn't another year of Tiger King's).

Where to show off your costume though is equally important, so here's what to do in Vancouver on the best night of the year.

Get Spooked In A Haunted House

A classic that never disappoints. You get a good scare, and hopefully, you can comfort yourself in remembering it's all costumes (we hope). This haunted house has an entire weekend of events lined up, all for the sole purpose of scaring you.

Halloween House of Horrors

Cougar Creek House Of Horrors

Go On A Walking Haunted Tour

Get the scare, without the assurance that it's all fake. Vancouver is filled with haunted spots, from creepy heritage homes to theatres with ghosts as customers.

Take a tour, and wait for the scary stories to get a little too real.

Ghostly Vancouver Tours

The Lost Souls of Gastown Tour

Take A Stroll Through An Eerie Corn Maze

It's all fun and games until dusk comes and you can't find your way out. For most mazes, you have to drive a little outside of the city, but they are well worth it.

Creepy music, people chasing you, and a dead-end at every turn. You'll actually need the drive home just to lower your heart rate after these haunted mazes.

Maan Farms

Reapers Maze Of Terror

Bose and Sons Night Corn Maze

Go And See Playland Turn Creepy

Playland transforms into a fright filled circus in October for their annual Fright Nights.

Pick from a series of scream-worthy events throughout the month, and on All Hallows Eve itself.

Crack The Code In An Escape Room

If you want to get a bit scared, but mostly have fun, then an escape room is a great option.

Be prepared to get insanely frustrated with your team members as you try to solve the puzzle to escape.

Time Escape

Exit

Hit The Water For A Spine-Chilling Cruise

Stuck in the middle of the ocean, with nowhere to run. Sounds pretty scary to me.

Vancouver has tons of Halloween-themed boat parties and cruises so you can get lost at sea.

Vancouver Halloween Boat Party

Black Pearl Halloween Cruise

Lost In Sea Halloween Boat Party

