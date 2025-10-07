VIA Rail is having a Canadian Black Friday sale and some train fares are over $100 off
There are a few deals you can get with this early Black Friday sale! 🚞
If you want to save money on travel, VIA Rail is having a Canadian Black Friday sale.
You can get discounts on routes across the country, and some fares are more than $100 off now!
It was just announced that VIA Rail is offering Canadian Black Friday deals heading into the Thanksgiving long weekend.
These deals get you between 15% and 30% off Economy, Business, and Sleeper class fares on VIA Rail routes across Canada.
You have to book tickets by 11:59 p.m. ET on October 14 to get the discounted prices.
Here's what you need to know about the deals, including how much money you can save with the early VIA Rail Black Friday sale and how to get the discounts online.
Economy and Business class fares on the Quebec City–Windsor corridor are discounted between 15% and 25% with this Black Friday sale.
You can save 15% on the Economy fare and Business fare for trains 24, 26, 35, 37, 62, 63, 64, 65, 66 and 67 on the Quebec City–Windsor route.
That's only valid for travel on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays between November 1 and December 17, 2025.
You can get 25% off the Economy fare and Business fare for all other trains on the Quebec City–Windsor route.
Travel must be on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays between November 1 and December 17, 2025.
A trip from Toronto to Montreal is $11 to $19 off in Economy class and $25 to $61 off in Business class.
For travel between Toronto and Quebec City, tickets are $46 to $88 off in Business class.
Economy class fares on the Canadian, the Ocean and regional trains are discounted with the early Black Friday sale.
You can save 20% on the Economy fare for travel on board the Canadian, the Ocean and regional trains between January 12 and March 31, 2026.
That means Economy class tickets are $33 off on the regional train between Jasper and Prince Rupert.
Also, a trip on the Canadian train from Toronto to Vancouver is $104 cheaper now in Economy class.
Sleeper Plus class on the Canadian and the Ocean routes are between 20% and 30% off with VIA Rail's Canadian Black Friday sale.
You can save 20% on the Sleeper discounted fare in Sleeper Plus class for travel on the Canadian and the Ocean trains between January 12 and March 31, 2026.
The discounted fare in Sleeper Plus class on the Ocean route from Montreal to Halifax is $103 cheaper now.
You can save 30% on the discounted fare for berths in Sleeper Plus class for travel on the Canadian between January 12 and March 31, 2026.
That means a ticket for berths in Sleeper Plus class on the Canadian train from Toronto to Vancouver is $263 off.
You have to use the discount code "CANADA" to get the discounted price if you're buying train tickets online.
When you search for tickets, enter the code in the "add a discount" section.
Then, the fares will be automatically adjusted if your selected route is part of the sale.
VIA Rail noted that bookings can also be made over the phone, at a VIA Rail station or through a travel agency.
So, you don't have to miss out on this early Black Friday sale if you can't book online!
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.