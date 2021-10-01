Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
EN - Things To Do
california airbnbs

The 'Scream' House Is On Airbnb For Halloween & It's Only $5 If You Survive The Night (PHOTOS)

"Do you like scary movies?" 😱

The 'Scream' House Is On Airbnb For Halloween & It's Only $5 If You Survive The Night (PHOTOS)
Courtesy Airbnb

You can spend Halloween at the original house from Scream, where there'll be Ghostface masks in every window and creepy phone calls coming in throughout the night.

What could possibly go wrong?

Airbnb is listing the original house from the movie for just $5 a night, and you can book it for yourself if you have a US address and a bit of luck.

The original house from the movie is located in Northern California, and Airbnb recently bought it and updated it to look exactly as it did in the Wes Craven movie from 1996.

Scream house rental airbnb Courtesy Airbnb

Well, it's almost exactly the same. Airbnb did make a few tweaks, including the addition of a stained-glass window with the murderous Ghostface peeking out from the second floor.

Airbnb scream house inside Courtesy Airbnb

Airbnb installed a landline in the home that connects directly to the masked killer, so you can expect to hear from him throughout the night — whether you want to or not.

There are also a few Ghostface masks peeking in windows here and there throughout the home, just in case you thought you'd be able to get a good night's sleep during your stay.

Scream Airbnb house inside Courtesy Airbnb

Airbnb also hired Sheriff Dewey himself, David Arquette, to virtually greet visitors when they check-in.

David Arquette scream Courtesy Airbnb

"As your host, I'll be keeping a watchful eye on guests to ensure no one gets surprised by an unexpected plot twist," he says in the greeting. "Trust me, horror movies always keep it interesting, for better or for worse."

The place is set up for a movie marathon in the living room, where you can watch all four Scream movies on a boxy old TV with a VHS player.

Of course, the movies might look better on your 21st-century phone, but if you're nostalgic for rewinding a VHS, go for it!

Scream House Courtesy Airbnb

Booking requests open on October 12 at 1 p.m. EST (10 a.m. PST) for the low price of $5 a night, and travel plans are up to you. Only three nights are available so there are no guarantees, but it's worth a stab, right?


Scream House

Courtesy Airbnb

via AIRBNB

$5/night

Book

Address: Santa Rosa, CA

Why You Need To Go: Spend the night in a '90s slasher movie house for Halloween. Play movie trivia with Ghostface on the phone.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles

Canada's Wonderland Halloween Haunt Is Now Open & Here's A Terrifying First Look (PHOTOS)

Wonderland's Halloween Haunt looks a little different this year.

Brooke Houghton | Narcity, Brooke Houghton | Narcity

Spooky season has officially started with Canada's Wonderland Halloween Haunt opening night on September 24.

Halloween Haunt is best known for its late-night rides, haunted houses, and mazes, but this year Canada's Wonderland has pivoted in a new direction.

Keep Reading Show less

These Halloween Costumes Are Going To Be Huge In Canada This Year According To Pinterest

Do you have your costume ready?

Red Shoes. Red Wine | Pinterest, Megan Fortin | Pinterest, Lauren Norris | Pinterest

The spooky season is almost upon us, and it looks like Halloween costumes in Canada are going to be all kinds of fun.

According to Pinterest internal search data gathered between August 12 to September 12 of this year, Canadians have been eagerly planning their getup for October 31.

Keep Reading Show less

22 Fall-Themed Amazon Canada Products You'll Love If You're Obsessed With Crunchy Leaf Season

🎵 Latte foam art, tiny pumpkins, fuzzy comfy socks 🎵

Amazon Canada, Amazon Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

This year on September 22nd, autumn officially arrives in Canada — which means sweater weather, fall decor and Halloween costume planning.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Farm's Pup-Tastic Halloween Event Will Let You & Your Dog Get Lost In A Corn Maze

So many treats for you and the pooch!

@pinglesfarm | Handout, @pinglesfarm | Handout

Halloween is just around the corner, and Pingle's Farm has created the perfect Halloween stop if you want to celebrate with your four-legged friend.

Hallowoof is an annual event at Pingle's Farm where you can bring your dog to join in on all the festivities the farm has to offer like, pumpkin picking, a giant corn maze, wagon rides, treats and more.

Keep Reading Show less