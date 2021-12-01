Trending Tags

You Can Book The 'Home Alone' House On Airbnb & It's Time To Start Planning Your Traps

There's even a tarantula in Buzz's room — just in case the Wet Bandits find a way in.

Buzz | Airbnb

You can book the McCallister family's mansion for one night on Airbnb this Christmas, and you don't even have to make your family disappear to do it.

The mansion used in the original Home Alone movie will be available for just US$25 later this month, and you can keep the change, ya filthy animal.

The place is outfitted to look exactly as it did in the 1990 movie starring Macaulay Culkin, though you won't have to worry about traps.

"You'll be setting them, not sidestepping them," the listing says.

Buzz | Airbnb

It also comes with a resident tarantula, so you'll be well on your way to living your Home Alone fantasy.

The house is located in the Chicago suburb of Winnetka, Illinois, and your host will be actor Devin Ratray, a.k.a. Kevin McCallister's big brother, Buzz.

Buzz | Airbnb

"Despite past encounters with crooks and folklore about Old Man Marley, it's about as friendly as a neighbourhood can be," the neighbourhood description reads.

Buzz | Airbnb

The home itself has enough room for four guests (no criminals, please), and the rules state that you can't have anyone else over for an elaborate party.

However, the rules don't say anything about hosting your own party with mannequins and a cutout of Michael Jordan.

“Feel free to eat junk food, watch rubbish on TV, borrow my dad’s aftershave and choose your own adventure with a legendary battle plan as a guide,” Buzz writes in the description.

There's lots of comfort food on the menu, including a candlelit dinner of mac 'n' cheese.

Buzz | Airbnb

If you're not into Kraft Dinner, we recommend ordering a delicious cheese pizza, just for you.

We're not sure how creative they'll let you get with the traps, but we're guessing the "McCallister Security team" chaperon will keep you safe from unwanted visitors during your stay.

Guests will get a chance to watch Home Sweet Home Alone, the latest entry in the franchise on Disney+. They'll also leave with the new LEGO Ideas Home Alone set as a souvenir.

The listing doesn't say what happens if you break Buzz's rules during your stay, but we suspect he's going to feed you to his tarantula if you step out of line.

The home is only available for one night on December 12, and you can book it if you're fast on December 7 at 1 p.m. Central Time.

It's the latest novelty listing to show up on Airbnb in recent months. Other one-night listings have included the house from Scream, the Italian villa from House of Gucci and Carrie Bradshaw's apartment from Sex & The City.

Kevin McCallister's House

Buzz | Airbnb

$25/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Winnetka, Illinois

Why You Need To Go: Step into '90s holiday nostalgia with a stay at the iconic house from Home Alone.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.


Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

