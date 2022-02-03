Sections

Issa Rae Is Hosting An Airbnb For Valentine's Day & You Can Rent The LA Home For $56 A Night

Issa Rae Is Hosting An Airbnb For Valentine's Day & You Can Rent The LA Home For $56 A Night
Issa Rae will be hosting an Airbnb located in South Los Angeles for two nights and an unforgettable Valentine's Day, and we're jealous of whoever books it first.

In partnership with Airbnb, the Insecure actress will be creating an itinerary to show her guests around South Los Angeles, while highlighting the many aspects of L.A.'s Black culture.

"I’m inviting guests to spend a weekend in my hometown to experience the culture, businesses and communities that influence my storytelling on screen. I can’t wait to show guests all the things that make Black L.A. so special firsthand," says Issa in her Airbnb listing.

The Valentine's Day/Black History Month-inspired listing is open for two guests to book a two-night stay at $56 per night, from February 12-14.

Rae won't be there in person to welcome her guests, but she will be doing a live virtual check-in.

She told to Airbnb that this is a great chance for her to show people L.A. "her way."

"Since my series [Insecure] debuted in 2016, it’s been an honor to showcase the people, culture and businesses that make South L.A. such a vibrant part of the city," she said in an advert on Airbnb's website.

Courtsey: Airbnb

The booking will include a catered “Game Day” dinner for two that coincides with the Super Bowl. Visitors will also get a guidebook curated by Issa with places to visit around the area such as cafes, dessert shops and wellness studios, and a hair-care kit for them to take home.

Courtesy: Airbnb

In the house, the two guests who book in will be able to soak in and enjoy panoramic views of Los Angeles and the Hollywood Hills from the outdoor lounge, a stylish mid-century View Park pad featuring loads of artwork by local Black artists. Guests will also have time to sip wine and cool down in the chaise loungers by Issa's pool.

Not a bad way to spend your Valentine's Day!

You can request to book the spot on February 8 at 10 a.m. PST (1 p.m. EST) on Airbnb.

$56/night

Neighbourhood: South Los Angeles

Why You Need To Go: Experience the South LA lifestyle and enjoy a in-depth tour of the neighborhood customized by Issa Rae

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

