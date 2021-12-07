A 'Jurassic Park' Home Is On Airbnb & They Spared No Expense To Stay On Dino Brand

Trending Tags

You'll get to experience what life would have looked like 66 million years ago 🦖

Evolve | Airbnb

Just when we thought we couldn’t find any more cool Airbnbs for our next holiday, life finds a way of sneaking another one onto our bucket list.

There's a new Jurassic Park-themed home on Airbnb and it comes with a giant T. rex skull, life-sized animatronic dinosaurs and a fenced-off cage where you can pretend to tame the velociraptors.

The 2,166 square-foot Airbnb, located in Skamania County in Washington, can host up to eight guests who are looking to go on a pre-historic holiday.

Evolve | Airbnb

It has two bathrooms and three bedrooms with a total of five beds, so a bigger group of people could definitely consider coming here for a family vacation or getaway with friends.

When you first pull into the driveway, which can park up to three cars, you’ll be instantly greeted by life-size T. rex, velociraptor, and triceratops statues that look pretty life-like.

Evolve | Airbnb

The Jurassic Park theme also follows you into the Airbnb, which is decked with dinosaur-related decor such as a giant dinosaur skull and real movie props.

Evolve | Airbnb

After spending the day embarking on adventures in the nearby nature spots such as Dougan Falls and Washougal River State Park, nothing will hit better than jumping into the Airbnb’s private hot tub to unwind for the night.

Evolve | Airbnb

Convenience won’t be an issue because the Airbnb comes equipped with a Keurig coffee machine, cooking basics, linens/towels, hairdryer, complimentary toiletries, washer, dryer and free WiFi.

Evolve | Airbnb

The Airbnb listing does provide a warning that given its remote location, the WiFi and signal may not be strong enough to allow guests to work from home on their holiday.

Guests can expect to pay around $471 a night to experience the pre-historic-themed Airbnb. And unlike the movies, you can sleep tight knowing that these dinosaurs won't break out during your stay.

Jurassic Park Airbnb

Evolve | Airbnb

CA$455-475/night

Book

Address: Skamania County, Washington, United States

Why You Need To Go: Spend a night in Jurassic Park and live the dino-dreams of a kid from the '90s.

Airbnb

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

