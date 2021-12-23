Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - News

Scientists Found A Perfectly Preserved Dinosaur Egg & The Baby Looks Just Like A Chicken

It's said to be the "best dinosaur embryo ever found in history."

Scientists Found A Perfectly Preserved Dinosaur Egg & The Baby Looks Just Like A Chicken
Waisom Ma et. al | iScience

Scientists recently announced that a perfectly preserved, fossilized dinosaur egg has been found with an embryo inside, and it looks like it was about to hatch a prehistoric chicken.

Although researchers have uncovered many dinosaur eggs and nests, none have been this perfectly preserved, according to the study published in iScience.

Researchers first discovered the fossil in the southern Chinese city of Ganzhou, and it's estimated to be around 66 million years old, according to reports by the BBC.

They've named it Baby Yingliang.

Although the egg fossil was first discovered in 2000, it sat in storage for 10 years and only resurfaced for study when the museum started a new construction project.

A study on the preserved fossil suggests that the egg was of a late Cretaceous oviraptorid theropod dinosaur.

That's a mouthful.

The study shows that the embryo's posture is very similar to that of a modern-day bird.

"The head lies ventral to the body, with the feet on either side, and the back curled along the blunt pole of the egg, in a posture previously unrecognized in a non-avian dinosaur, but reminiscent of a late-stage modern bird embryo," scientists wrote in their study.

Researchers say it's an enormous discovery because it suggests that birds aren't the only creatures to ever prepare for hatching in this way. There's now evidence that some dinosaurs did it too.

Study researcher Fion Waisum Ma told the BBC that this is "the best dinosaur embryo ever found in history."

Paleontologist and professor Steve Brusatte praised Ma on Twitter for her research work, since she's still a Ph.D. student and this study isn't even part of her thesis.

"It's one of the most stunning dinosaur fossils I've ever seen," said Brusatte, who was also part of the study.

From Your Site Articles

11 Men's Watches At Amazon Canada You Can Score A Great Cyber Monday Deal On Right Now

Just in ✨time✨ for the holidays!

@fossil | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you didn't get the chance to do much shopping yesterday, don't worry. You can still find some active Black Friday deals and early Cyber Monday sales, too.

Keep Reading Show less

An All-You-Can-Eat Grill Banned A Food Streamer Because It Couldn't Feed His Huge Appetite

"I can eat a lot. Is that a fault?"

kelvinchuah | Dreamstime, People's Daily Online | Weibo

Sometimes all you can eat isn't really all you can eat.

A live-streamer with a big appetite found that out the hard way in China after a seafood grill banned him for eating way too much at the buffet.

Keep Reading Show less

China Locked 33K Visitors In At Disneyland & It Was All Because Of One Person

Trapped in an amusement park on Halloween. What could go wrong?

Michael Gordon | Dreamstime, Xankee | Dreamstime

There are worse places to get locked in than Disneyland — except when it happens on Halloween and there's an invisible virus potentially locked in there with you.

Chinese officials closed the doors to Shanghai Disneyland and reportedly held more than 33,000 people inside the park on Sunday after one person who may have been a guest tested positive for COVID-19.

Keep Reading Show less

Fossil Canada Is Having A Sale & You Can Get An Extra 40% Off Watches & Bags Right Now

You can strike gold on sunglasses, wallets and belts, too!

@fossil | Instagram, @fossil | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

A nice watch is a perfect addition to any outfit and the right one will last you ages.

Keep Reading Show less