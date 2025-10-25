Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
Advertisement Content

A rogue Dino crashed the Raptors' Home Opener last night

A Toronto Raptors Fan went rogue, crashing the home opener and handing out surprise gifts like it was his own Jurassic parade.

​A rogue dino at the Raptor's home opener

A rogue dino at the Raptor's home opener

Courtesy of Subway Canada
Editor, Studio

Toronto Raptors fans were already hyped for the NBA home season opener, and one unexpected superfan stole the spotlight in a big way.

Skipping out on his shift as a Subway Sandwich Artist nearby, this devoted Raptors fan was easy to spot because, well, he’s also a dinosaur.

Spotting him donning his Subway basketball jersey, this prehistoric NBA patron hit the streets before the game to share his love of the Toronto Raptors, soak up the excitement with fellow fans and hand out Subway Canada gift cards.

If you were lucky enough to catch a glimpse of this unmistakable NBA enthusiast (and maybe even score a gift card for something tasty from Subway Canada), you saw him making his way through Jurassic Park (duh) and Union Station before heading to his seat at Scotiabank Arena.

Of course it was Subway behind this head-turning Dino moment, a bold celebration of their ongoing partnership with the Toronto Raptors and the NBA. More than just a chance to treat fans to free sandwiches, bowls, salads, breakfast, or cookies, this stunt brought the hype to life in true Raptors fashion.

From courtside to couch-side, or even on the go, Subway is bringing game-day energy to Canadian basketball fans, fueling the hype all season long.

If you were downtown before tip-off, you might’ve spotted this sandwich-making Dino spreading team spirit, handing out gift cards, and turning heads with his game-day energy, the Toronto Raptors’ most ancient superfan in action.

TorontoSportsCanadaSports

You're not a true Torontonian until you've experienced these 14 things

Some of these are a real rite of passage!

Carney launched a new housing plan and people think it looks straight out of North Korea

The new catalogue of pre-approved house designs is giving Soviet-era Sims. 🏘️

Canada's best airlines were ranked and these carriers beat Air Canada and WestJet

One airline is now what WestJet used to be, according to Canadians.

Lotto 6/49 winner got a $5 million jackpot and he only recently started buying tickets

His started playing the lottery when his daughter was born and now he's a winner!

This Ontario town is a beautiful lakeside gem and is one of Canada's 'best' spots to live

It has dreamy beaches and a cozy downtown.

6 Parks Canada jobs that are being hired for now and pay close to or over $100,000

Job are in communications, economics, conservation and more work areas.

Ontario has a mini Niagara Falls with fewer crowds and stunning boardwalk trails

It's beautiful during the fall.

This quaint small town 1 hour from Toronto is dotted with cute shops and lakeside trails

It's a dreamy spot for a fall day trip.

These are the absolute worst Halloween candies, according to Canadians

Don't be that house on the block. 🧛

CSIS is hiring for jobs in these Canadian cities and you don't need a university degree

The positions pay close to $100,000!

7 majestic waterfall hikes near Ottawa that are even more beautiful in the fall

Catch them before the season ends. 🍂