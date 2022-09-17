You Can See Huge Moving Dinosaurs & Step Back In Time At This Exhibit Coming To Canada
It's like being in Jurassic Park!
Have you always wanted to step back in time and walk among dinosaurs? Soon, you'll have the chance!
A huge dinosaur exhibit is coming to multiple cities in Canada and you'll be able to see life-like dinos from the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods in what's sure to be a totally unique experience.
The exhibit, which is said to be North America's biggest dinosaur event, will be coming to two cities in Quebec, as well as making multiple stops in Ontario.
You'll be able to see massive dinosaurs like a 60-foot-long Spinosaurus, an 80-foot-long Apatosaurus and a gigantic, life-size T. rex.
There will be tons of activities for kids and adults alike, with the opportunity to ride a dino, dig for fossils and meet baby dinosaurs.
There will also be an "Ancient Oceans" exhibit making its debut in Canada, where you'll be able to see Megalodon, the largest apex predator to ever exist. You can also check out a massive Megalodon tooth in the fossil area.
The event was created in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure that the dinosaurs are accurately replicated, drawing from the latest research on dinos and prehistoric ocean creatures.
They're displayed in realistic settings so you can see what they would have been like when they walked the earth millions of years ago.
The self-guided experience allows you to view everything at your own pace, although Jurassic Quest recommends giving yourself one to two hours to take everything in.
Jurassic Quest will be coming to the Centre des congrès de Québec (or the Quebec City Convention Centre) from December 29, 2022, to January 2, 2023, and will also be at the Centrexpo Cogeco Drummondville from January 6-8, 2023.
Tickets are available online and cost $27.50 per adult. You'll also be able to buy tickets on site.
Get ready to step back in time and walk among huge dinosaurs with this larger-than-life experience!
Jurassic Quest
Price: $27.50 per adult
When: Multiple dates
Address: 1000 boul. René-Lévesque E., Quebec City, & 550 rue St Amant, Drummondville, QC
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you're walking through Jurassic Park at this unique experience coming to multiple Canadian cities.
Accessibility: Accessible event.