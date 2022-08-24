Here's What The Dinosaurs Who Left Massive Footprints In Texas Looked Like
They were honestly huge. 🦕
On August 18, a state park in Texas revealed that its famous 113 million-year-old dinosaur footprints were exposed due to the recent drought conditions in the area.
The prints were uncovered at Dinosaur Valley State Park in Glen Rose, TX, an area known for having five location sites showing the presence of two different types of dinosaurs that once used to roam around the Lone Star State.
According to the park's official website, the Acrocanthosaurus, a T-Rex-like creature, and the utterly giant Sauroposeidon Proteles each left the now viral prints. Some reach up to a yard long, signifying the sheer size of the ancient creatures.
You can read the super long names and check out the prints for yourself, but what did the two dinos actually look like?
An artist depiction of the Sauroposeidon Proteles.Levi bernardo | Wiki Commons
The most massive prints to exist in the Texas park were made by the herbivorous Sauroposeidon, which could apparently reach a whopping 70 feet in length and weigh upwards of 44 tons.
A Sauroposeidon's footprint is equated to that of elephants. Some bones were discovered in Dinosaur Valley in 1996, which later helped scientists determine what animal created the iconic steps making them the first "distinct" ones of its type to be found.
An artist depiction of the Acrocanthosaurus.Mariolanzas | Wiki Commons
The smaller, but definitely more threatening of the two is the Acrocanthosaurus, which ran on its back two feet like its distant family member the Tyrannosaurus Rex.
The relentless 20-foot-tall-hunter would chase its prey, which is why it had three toes that would dig into the ground for the optimal pursuit of a meal.
No fear, however. The only way you could run into these extinct creatures today is by visiting the park that has a life-size mock-up of the creatures.
For just $7, you can also take a hike around Dinosaur Valley State park to visit four different sites with visible prints.